Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

Featured Story

A New Year’s Investment Plan

It’s our first post of 2017!  Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you.  I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out some investing.  This issue of Scene has a practical “Fake Your Way Through” article about the … Continue Reading

#EventsToBeScene 2017

On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change.  Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the … Continue Reading

A Generous Helping of Community

One of Abilene’s largest holiday events, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing serves up warm food, holiday spirit and community togetherness.  By Wendy Kilmer   Ham, green beans, rolls and pie? Coming right up. … Continue Reading

Escape or Embrace?

Winter getaways to embrace the winter weather or escape to the sunny south.   By Dan Carpenter Abilene’s moderate winters send some area residents looking for other climates to travel to in search of … Continue Reading

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories