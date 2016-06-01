By Wendy Kilmer Photography by Dave Hedge As darkness falls and starry-eyed sweethearts drift off to sleep on Valentine’s eve, the lights are on and the night looms long at Candies by Vletas in downtown Abilene. Hand dipping more than 17,000 fresh strawberries into their chocolate coating … Continue Reading
Featured Story
On My #EventsToBeScene List: Feb 2017
February 2017 is here and we are ready for some Super Bowl and valentines treats. To be honest though we are looking forward to some other … Continue Reading
Guys & Dolls Junior in Abilene
The Paramount Productions Junior performances are always one of my favorite local events. Last year I saw their production of Shrek and loved … Continue Reading
Girl Scouts Cookie Business
By Rebecca Hargus Photography by Laura Seaton and Doug Hodel “Would you like to buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies?” This phrase is … Continue Reading
Moana at Artwalk
“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline. As an … Continue Reading
From Risk to Reward
Small business owners and entrepreneurs find support and success in Abilene By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes It took a first place finish in a business start-up competition to convince … Continue Reading
Grace, Grit and Good ‘Ol Boys Clubs
Abilene women are bucking stereotypes to succeed in traditionally male-dominated professions By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes A belief in yourself, stamina, and a "never give up" attitude … Continue Reading
6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave
I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an impressive man cave, or two, in this issue of Abilene Scene, I’ve been … Continue Reading
Two Man caves…twice the fun!
It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves! Christi Jay is that woman. Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading