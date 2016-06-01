Abilene women are bucking stereotypes to succeed in traditionally male-dominated professions By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes A belief in yourself, stamina, and a "never give up" attitude all are good tools to have in the toolbox for women who hold, or want to hold, a job … Continue Reading
6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave
I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an … Continue Reading
Two Man caves…twice the fun!
It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves! Christi Jay is that woman. Christi gleefully … Continue Reading
Fake Your Way Through: The Stock Market
By Lance Fleming How many times have you been enjoying yourself at a party or social event only to hear the conversation suddenly … Continue Reading
A New Year’s Investment Plan
It’s our first post of 2017! Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you. I’m looking forward to and planning on being … Continue Reading
#EventsToBeScene 2017
On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change. Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the upcoming year! Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m. 'El Dia de Los Reyes' (Three Kings … Continue Reading
10 Things to Do in Abilene for New Year’s Eve
I know it’s not quite Christmas yet but I’m already thinking about what we are going to do for New Year’s Eve! There so much pressure to have a good time ringing in the New Year, it can sometimes feel like nothing … Continue Reading
10 Christmas Gifts That Support Abilene Businesses
Let’s all just be perfectly honest with each other. Everyone loves the idea of supporting local businesses. The idea of shopping small is noble and romantic. But when it comes down to it, in the middle of the … Continue Reading
5 Tips on How to be in a Local Christmas Parade
I want to open this blog post with an apology. I doubled up on motives here because, yo, the holidays are a little bit crazy and I just don’t have time to go to every one of these awesome local holiday events. I’m … Continue Reading