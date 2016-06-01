Abilene Scene

Girl Scouts Cookie Business

By Rebecca Hargus Photography by Laura Seaton and Doug Hodel   “Would you like to buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies?” This phrase is one many of us at Scene look forward to hearing each year, and since Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us, Scene ventured to Hawley to speak with top-selling Girl … Continue Reading

Moana at Artwalk

“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an … Continue Reading

Two Man caves…twice the fun!

It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading

A New Year’s Investment Plan

It’s our first post of 2017!  Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you.  I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out … Continue Reading

#EventsToBeScene 2017

On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change.  Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the upcoming year! Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m. 'El Dia de Los Reyes' (Three Kings … Continue Reading

