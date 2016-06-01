By Rebecca Hargus Photography by Laura Seaton and Doug Hodel “Would you like to buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies?” This phrase is one many of us at Scene look forward to hearing each year, and since Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us, Scene ventured to Hawley to speak with top-selling Girl … Continue Reading
Featured Story
Moana at Artwalk
“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline. As an … Continue Reading
From Risk to Reward
Small business owners and entrepreneurs find support and success in Abilene By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes It took a … Continue Reading
Grace, Grit and Good ‘Ol Boys Clubs
Abilene women are bucking stereotypes to succeed in traditionally male-dominated professions By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth … Continue Reading
6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave
I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an … Continue Reading
Two Man caves…twice the fun!
It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves! Christi Jay is that woman. Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading
Fake Your Way Through: The Stock Market
By Lance Fleming How many times have you been enjoying yourself at a party or social event only to hear the conversation suddenly turn to stock tips, bonds, portfolios and brokerage firms? And you stand … Continue Reading
A New Year’s Investment Plan
It’s our first post of 2017! Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you. I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out … Continue Reading
#EventsToBeScene 2017
On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change. Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the upcoming year! Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m. 'El Dia de Los Reyes' (Three Kings … Continue Reading