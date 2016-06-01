Abilene Scene

A Look Inside: Candies by Vletas

By Wendy Kilmer Photography by Dave Hedge   As darkness falls and starry-eyed sweethearts drift off to sleep on Valentine’s eve, the lights are on and the night looms long at Candies by Vletas in downtown Abilene. Hand dipping more than 17,000 fresh strawberries into their chocolate coating … Continue Reading

Moana at Artwalk

“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an … Continue Reading

From Risk to Reward

Small business owners and entrepreneurs find support and success in Abilene By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes    It took a first place finish in a business start-up competition to convince … Continue Reading

Two Man caves…twice the fun!

It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading

