It’s our first post of 2017! Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you. I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out some investing. This issue of Scene has a practical “Fake Your Way Through” article about the … Continue Reading
Featured Story
#EventsToBeScene 2017
On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change. Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the … Continue Reading
10 Things to Do in Abilene for New Year’s Eve
I know it’s not quite Christmas yet but I’m already thinking about what we are going to do for New Year’s Eve! There so much pressure to have a … Continue Reading
10 Christmas Gifts That Support Abilene Businesses
Let’s all just be perfectly honest with each other. Everyone loves the idea of supporting local businesses. The idea of shopping small is noble … Continue Reading
5 Tips on How to be in a Local Christmas Parade
I want to open this blog post with an apology. I doubled up on motives here because, yo, the holidays are a little bit crazy and I just don’t … Continue Reading
On My #EventsToBeScene List: December 2016
December is my favorite month! It’s my birthday month. Also, Christmas. I’ve never been one to be disappointed to have a birthday so close to the biggest holiday of the year. These #EventsToBeScene are on my … Continue Reading
A Generous Helping of Community
One of Abilene’s largest holiday events, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing serves up warm food, holiday spirit and community togetherness. By Wendy Kilmer Ham, green beans, rolls and pie? Coming right up. … Continue Reading
Escape or Embrace?
Winter getaways to embrace the winter weather or escape to the sunny south. By Dan Carpenter Abilene’s moderate winters send some area residents looking for other climates to travel to in search of … Continue Reading
3 Pumpkin Pie Alternatives, Put to the Test
The Showdown of Pumpkin Pie Alternatives Hosting for the holidays can cause cold sweats. I know because I’ve never done it. I get stressed enough trying to figure out what I’m going to bring! Lord, help me. … Continue Reading