Moana at Artwalk

“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an adult I feel like my priorities and perspectives have changed.  The crazy part? Disney is reflecting those changes! Albeit a little slower than some people might … Continue Reading

A New Year’s Investment Plan

It’s our first post of 2017!  Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you.  I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out … Continue Reading

#EventsToBeScene 2017

On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017 Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change.  Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the upcoming year! Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m. 'El Dia de Los Reyes' (Three Kings … Continue Reading

