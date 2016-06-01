February 2017 is here and we are ready for some Super Bowl and valentines treats. To be honest though we are looking forward to some other February events of the more local variety. These are the events on my calendar this month! Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m. Latino Americans Film Series (Part 6): This event will … Continue Reading
Featured Story
Guys & Dolls Junior in Abilene
The Paramount Productions Junior performances are always one of my favorite local events. Last year I saw their production of Shrek and loved … Continue Reading
Girl Scouts Cookie Business
By Rebecca Hargus Photography by Laura Seaton and Doug Hodel “Would you like to buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies?” This phrase is … Continue Reading
Moana at Artwalk
“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline. As an … Continue Reading
From Risk to Reward
Small business owners and entrepreneurs find support and success in Abilene By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes It took a … Continue Reading
Grace, Grit and Good ‘Ol Boys Clubs
Abilene women are bucking stereotypes to succeed in traditionally male-dominated professions By Loretta Fulton Photography by Beth Dukes A belief in yourself, stamina, and a "never give up" attitude … Continue Reading
6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave
I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an impressive man cave, or two, in this issue of Abilene Scene, I’ve been … Continue Reading
Two Man caves…twice the fun!
It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves! Christi Jay is that woman. Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading
Fake Your Way Through: The Stock Market
By Lance Fleming How many times have you been enjoying yourself at a party or social event only to hear the conversation suddenly turn to stock tips, bonds, portfolios and brokerage firms? And you stand … Continue Reading