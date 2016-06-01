Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

Featured Story

Guys & Dolls Junior in Abilene

The Paramount Productions Junior performances are always one of my favorite local events. Last year I saw their production of Shrek and loved it.  This year, they put on one of my mom’s favorites: the classic musical “Guys and Dolls.” My favorite scene without question was “Sit Down” sung by Clark … Continue Reading

Moana at Artwalk

“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an … Continue Reading

Two Man caves…twice the fun!

It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading

A New Year’s Investment Plan

It’s our first post of 2017!  Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you.  I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out … Continue Reading

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories