Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

Featured Story

On My #EventsToBeScene List: Feb 2017

February 2017 is here and we are ready for some Super Bowl and valentines treats.  To be honest though we are looking forward to some other February events of the more local variety.  These are the events on my calendar this month! Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m. Latino Americans Film Series (Part 6): This event will … Continue Reading

Moana at Artwalk

“I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an … Continue Reading

Two Man caves…twice the fun!

It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at … Continue Reading

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories