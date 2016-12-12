10 Christmas Gifts That Support Abilene Businesses

Let’s all just be perfectly honest with each other. Everyone loves the idea of supporting local businesses. The idea of shopping small is noble and romantic. But when it comes down to it, in the middle of the holiday rush, when you are feeling burnt out and uninspired it can be so tempting to just order up an Amazon best seller. So, for all our benefits I’ve devoted my blog time this week to putting together a local gift guide, in hopes that my efforts make this season’s Christmas shopping beneficial for all involved.

So here it is, in no particular order, 10 of my favorite local gift ideas.

Eternal Threads.



There is nothing like a good leather wallet. I need a good wallet; my husband needs a new wallet. What I love about this option is that it’s so classic! I like to think that I’m into this minimalist trend that’s happening, but a wallet like this will always be stylish. Not to mention that buying this helps local business AND Guatemalan artisans.

Betty & June.



With a new year so closely ahead of us, I’m always on the look out for a good calendar. If you have a busy-bee in your life, what is better to get them than a trendy calendar or schedule? It’s always so much easier to stay on top of things when you enjoy using them. Who wouldn’t enjoy writing all their appointments in calendars like these? Find them in store. NCCIL



Jan 20th, at 6pm is the NCCIL’s 20th anniversary Founders Dinner with William Joyce. The event will be catered by Copper Creek and 2 tickets purchased this month will also receive a free copy of The Numberlys.

This is a great gift for someone who loves to give back to the community, or maybe just someone who is simply a fan of children’s literature. Teacher appreciation gifts maybe? Who knows. I’d take a ticket if someone gave it to me. Eternal Threads.



For those loved ones who love to host for the holidays. It might be wise to come prepared with a thoughtful gift, just in case you spill red wine on their white table cloth. Who knows what could happen. I’m just saying… A little forethought never hurt anyone. Plus, this lovely little local number was made by a women’s cooperative in south India. Can you say two birds, one stone?

Texas Star Trading.



Looking to go really local? Support a local business and a local artisan with these lovely handcrafted wooden trivets, cutting boards and bowls made from natural Texas mesquite. These rustic additions are great for those loved ones who enjoy spending their time in the kitchen.

Zoo Membership.



The gift that keeps on giving. Especially for families with young children, this is a family gift that everyone will enjoy for the rest of the year! Zoo picnics here we come.

Casa Authentique



S’well bottles. I can never have enough water bottles. I lose them left and right. This is a perfect option for that active friend, or even the friend who is addicted to coffee! (A category in which I am right at home.) These bottles keep liquid cold for 24 hours, and hot for 12. Don’t get me wrong, YETI/ARTIC tumblers are great, but for the really busy person it helps to have a screw top lid. Then you can just throw this buddy in your gym bag.

Plus! Check out all these awesome colors and designs. There’s an option for everyone.

Oliver and Otis

So these friends don’t necessarily have a store front, but the business is based in Abilene (according to their Facebook page). I love clothes so it’s easy for me to find things here that I would love to have/wear. These two options are great options for any age or gender!

Date Night.



Gift card to local restaurants, for the tired parents or the young honeymooners, give the couple you love an evening off and a date night that will absolutely fit in their budget. Great options include the Beehive, Perini’s, Abi Haus, Cypress Street, Little Italy, Miguel’s and any other locally based restaurant you know they will love.

Spa day.



The opportunities for this option are many and varied. There are plenty of local options for men or women. Massages, facials and nail salons are prolific in Abilene. Pick your favorite and give the gift of relaxation to that person you know needs a break. (re. ME!)

Do you have any local gift ideas I missed? Please share. We love to support Abilene’s economy.

