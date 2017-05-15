Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / The 10 Emotional Stages of Climbing a Wind Turbine

The 10 Emotional Stages of Climbing a Wind Turbine

Leave a Comment

A Visual Essay

The Look Inside for the May issue of Abilene Scene will definitely take you to new heights.  If you haven’t ventured a peek yet, we take a look inside a wind turbine.  A Siemens 2.3MW, to be exact. The written verbal tour given by the resident Abilene Scene blogger, yours truly.

There were plenty of feels to be felt on this particular excursion, as our photographer Beth Dukes can testify. I thought I would give you a short tour of what it felt like to climb a wind turbine, from a purely experiential perspective.

  1. Excitement – Rearing to go! Let’s get this show on the road.
    excited 1
  2. Confidence – Putting on the equipment and feeling accomplished.
    excitement
  3. Nerves – Standing at the bottom looking up. Thinking, “Hey that thing’s taller than I’d imagined.”
    scared
  4. Rediscovered confidence – You made it up 50ft of ladder to the first platform. You’ve got this.
    confident
  5. Exertion – That second flight is longer. Your legs and arms are shaking, this is going to be a good workout.
    phew
  6. Despair – You think you might literally never reach the top. Sweat is dripping, muscles aching. Your initial adrenaline is long gone. You’re getting nauseous from the heat, closed space and sway of the structure.
    dead
  7. Praise – Surprise! It’s over you reached the top. Fresh air and an amazing view greet you in reward for your hard work.
    sBlIWMK
  8. Unease – Hmmm this thing really is taller than you had imagined. That’s a long way down.
    despair
  9. Excitement for the descent – “Dear Lord Jesus, please get me down from here without fainting.”
    beatles-paul-running
  10. Accomplishment – You did it! You made it up, and thankfully you also made it back down. Say a prayer of thanks.
    dreams

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

 

 

Related Posts:

  • Houdini Hounds: A Lesson for All Pet OwnersHoudini Hounds: A Lesson for All Pet Owners April 16, 2017 So, your four legged friend is an escape artist.  Mine too. With this being the pet issue of Abilene Scene I thought I would touch on what has been a problem for me as a pet owner.  My two fur-babies put Houdini to shame when it comes to escaping the…
  • Moana at ArtwalkMoana at Artwalk January 16, 2017 “I am Moanaaaaa!” Growing up as an avid Disney Princess lover, I relished the depicted glamour of the damsel in distress storyline.  As an adult I feel like my priorities and perspectives have changed.  The crazy part? Disney is reflecting those changes! Albeit a little slower than some people might…
  • 10 More Date Night Activities in Abilene10 More Date Night Activities in Abilene February 13, 2017 It’s official date your spouse week! (Or valentine’s day for all you single people out there.) For all our local Abileneians running dry on creative date ideas we have another round of 10 Date Night Activities in Abilene. It’s time to mix it up ladies and gentlemen.  Here are 10…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories