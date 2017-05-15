The 10 Emotional Stages of Climbing a Wind Turbine

A Visual Essay

The Look Inside for the May issue of Abilene Scene will definitely take you to new heights. If you haven’t ventured a peek yet, we take a look inside a wind turbine. A Siemens 2.3MW, to be exact. The written verbal tour given by the resident Abilene Scene blogger, yours truly.

There were plenty of feels to be felt on this particular excursion, as our photographer Beth Dukes can testify. I thought I would give you a short tour of what it felt like to climb a wind turbine, from a purely experiential perspective.

Excitement – Rearing to go! Let’s get this show on the road.

Confidence – Putting on the equipment and feeling accomplished.

Nerves – Standing at the bottom looking up. Thinking, “Hey that thing’s taller than I’d imagined.”

Rediscovered confidence – You made it up 50ft of ladder to the first platform. You’ve got this.

Exertion – That second flight is longer. Your legs and arms are shaking, this is going to be a good workout.

Despair – You think you might literally never reach the top. Sweat is dripping, muscles aching. Your initial adrenaline is long gone. You’re getting nauseous from the heat, closed space and sway of the structure.

Praise – Surprise! It’s over you reached the top. Fresh air and an amazing view greet you in reward for your hard work.

Unease – Hmmm this thing really is taller than you had imagined. That’s a long way down.

Excitement for the descent – “Dear Lord Jesus, please get me down from here without fainting.”

Accomplishment – You did it! You made it up, and thankfully you also made it back down. Say a prayer of thanks.



Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene