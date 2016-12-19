10 Things to Do in Abilene for New Year’s Eve

I know it’s not quite Christmas yet but I’m already thinking about what we are going to do for New Year’s Eve! There so much pressure to have a good time ringing in the New Year, it can sometimes feel like nothing lives up to the hype. Some people have traditions centered around this specific festive holiday but my family’s New Year tradition is always that this particular celebration is pretty much always an afterthought. It’s easy for Santa to take the cake (read: cookies). SO, for your convenience and my personal use, here is a roundup of 10 things to do in Abilene to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
- Calamity Jane at the Paramount Theatre – I love this movie. It has a very special place in my heart and this event is definitely on of my top options.
- Skatin Place – Open late for New Years, why not spend the night skating? Maybe you can pretend you are going backwards in time instead of forward.
- Sequins and Sportscoats at the Mill – New Years is a perfect time to get all dressed up, and this is the perfect local event to accommodate. It feels nice to be snazzy for special occasions.
- Primetime – Open till 12:30 on Saturday nights. There’s obviously plenty of celebrating that can be done here.
- Resolution Run – For those of you who would like to get a head start on your “New Year, New You” resolutions.
- Throw your own party – This is forever and always an option anytime you might be bored or have a reason to celebrate.
- The Zoo – The Zoo will not be open late and is closed on the 1st, but this could be a great early evening activity for the little ones.
- Bring the fireworks home with sparklers and s’mores – Sparklers and s’mores? That’s enough for me! I’m there.
- Photo Scavenger hunt – Give everyone a certain amount of time to find each item on the list and give awards for the best photos. Here are some options: NYE Family Photo Scavenger Hunt, NYE Scavenger Hunt for Kids. Bonus: You just made and documented come incredible memories.
- Watch the ball drop creatively – DIY workout (or drinking) game, ball drop bingo, or this, or this. My vote is to do 3 push-ups for every pair of “2017” glasses I see in the crowd, and 20 sit-up for every hosts’ wardrobe malfunction. I might die. Tell my friends I love them.
If you celebrate this year, tag us in your pics with the hashtag #allthingsAbilene! We’d love to see what festive NYE traditions you maintain. Even better is you try something new.
Here’s to a happy 2017.
