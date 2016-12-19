10 Things to Do in Abilene for New Year’s Eve

I know it’s not quite Christmas yet but I’m already thinking about what we are going to do for New Year’s Eve! There so much pressure to have a good time ringing in the New Year, it can sometimes feel like nothing lives up to the hype. Some people have traditions centered around this specific festive holiday but my family’s New Year tradition is always that this particular celebration is pretty much always an afterthought. It’s easy for Santa to take the cake (read: cookies). SO, for your convenience and my personal use, here is a roundup of 10 things to do in Abilene to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

If you celebrate this year, tag us in your pics with the hashtag #allthingsAbilene! We’d love to see what festive NYE traditions you maintain. Even better is you try something new.

Here’s to a happy 2017.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene