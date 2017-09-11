Abilene Scene

5 Reasons You Wish You Toured the New ACU Wildcat Stadium with Abilene Scene

Throwback to our tour of the new ACU Wildcat Stadium on our Instagram Story (if you missed it find it here). Not only did we have a blast, but we got to see the suites, the press boxes, the coaches’ rooms, and the media office. Here’s why you missed out, and also why you need to make sure to book your season tickets today.

IMG_1810

Reason #1

We got a heads up on the concession menu. Don’t quote me on this, but there might be some fun and fancy new options. Buffalo Chicken Burger? You didn’t hear it from me.

Reason #2

The new Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium has one of the largest stadium screens in NCAA division one. Don’t believe me? You will.

Reason #3

We got to stand in the end zone and have photographic proof! The turf uses this fancy sci-fi style green turf pellets that don’t absorb as much heat and you just have to take our word for it. Just take a peek at our Instagram Story.

Reason #4

We got to check out the suites. And they truly are sweet. Look at Maxanne living the life of luxury!

IMG_1802

Reason #5

We got to break in the cushions of the clubhouse and suite seats. Don’t worry. We warmed them up for you. This is the way to watch football!

IMG_1800

This new stadium is going to seat about 8,500 fans in student seats, general seats, clubhouse seats, and suites. So basically, invite all your friends! The grand opening of the stadium is this weekend starting on Friday with chapel, followed by a NEEDTOBREATHE concert at 8 p.m. The parking lots open for tailgating at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the historic first-ever home game played at the Wildcat Stadium will begin at 6 p.m. Followed by fireworks, of course.

Find stadium rules in the official fan guide and book your season tickets ASAP!

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar

