5 Tips on How to be in a Local Christmas Parade

I want to open this blog post with an apology.  I doubled up on motives here because, yo, the holidays are a little bit crazy and I just don’t have time to go to every one of these awesome local holiday events.  I’m sorry.

forigve-me

My dance team (re. passion project) was marching in the City Sidewalks Christmas parade last week and with this event being such a highly attended and well-loved #EventToBeScene, I thought the most efficient use of my time would be to write about the Christmas parade. Yay, Christmas! So here it is.  My tips on how to be in a local Christmas Parade.

  1. Dress in layers.
    Especial if your parade is locally based in Texas.  There is no telling what the weather will be like.  Even if it is almost December…

layers

  1. Be prepared.
    If you need sound, bring at least three different electricity backups.  For the second year in a row (with two different speakers mind you) our source of sound was fully charged when I left the house and completely dead 20 minutes before the parade started. It has to be Murphy’s Law.

battery

 

  1. Wear comfortable shoes.
    Being in a parade sometimes means sitting on a float, sometimes it means walking. We march the parade so that we can dance to our tunes that somehow always refuse to work.Also, when you have a sound emergency you will probably run about 4 miles in 30 minutes trying to find a solution before the parade starts.  Which is also another good reason to wear layers.

 

  1. Be kind.
    I was nearly literally singing the Hallelujah Chorus in thankfulness for the kind people on the St. John’s Episcopal School float for letting us borrow an extension cord and bum off of their generator.  Never have I so fully experienced the spirit of Christmas from kind strangers.

kindness

 

  1. Take pictures.
    At least, if you have time to do so.  Which I didn’t.  We had a successful performance with I made it out with a few team shots but nothing more. So, if you follow the steps above and have time, please take plenty of pictures because there’s not much in the world that is as festive as Christmas lights and Santa suits.

img_8445

Do you have any tips? I obviously could use a little more foresight myself, as I was completely unable to follow any of the advice above.

If you missed the HSU Spurs in the Christmas parade, we hope that you will come see us next year.  I highly recommend this #EventToBeScene as it’s the perfect kickoff to the Christmas season.

Related Posts:

  • What to bring to the Annual City Sidewalks ParadeWhat to bring to the Annual City Sidewalks Parade November 30, 2015 The sidewalks will be busy this Tuesday evening in downtown Abilene.   The community will gather and line the streets to see Santa and his holiday crew light up the Key City.   Prepping for an evening outdoors on the first of December can be tricky business but we have a few…
  • #EventsToBeScene: November 2016#EventsToBeScene: November 2016 October 31, 2016 On My #EventsToBeScene List: November 2016 November, the glorious month of bad eating habits, bad shopping habits and over-eager Christmas preparations.  It’s here and it’s ready for you.  Left over Halloween candy? Check.  Christmas Carousel? Check.  Eighty-degree weather? Double-check. These #EventsToBeScene are on my calendar for the upcoming month. Nov.…
  • Nancy’s Notebook – Holiday 2013Nancy’s Notebook – Holiday 2013 November 19, 2013 For those of us who love the holidays – the hustle and bustle, the twinkling lights and all the various merriment – the period of time from Halloween to New Year’s Day is nothing but utter joy.  This time span is truly my favorite.  I love it and encourage you…

