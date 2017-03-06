Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / The Annual ASPCA FurBall Fundraiser

The Annual ASPCA FurBall Fundraiser

Leave a Comment

Fur Ball 2017 took place on February 18, and my fur babies and I were lucky enough to go!  An #EventToBeScene like no other, the Fur Ball is a perfect opportunity to socialize your pets and raise money for a great cause.  Also, huge thanks to my dad for the extra pair of hands.  I literally could not have done it without him.  Those two varmints are each a handful on their own.

IMG_9515

The ASPCA’s annual fundraiser is a hair-raising good time for pets and their people alike.  Dining and dancing for all, and my personal favorite was all the costumes.  The theme for this year’s event was Super Heroes.  These patriotic pups dressed as the armed forces, recognizing the real-life super heroes in our midst.

IMG_9567

Those pups that decided to take a more fantastical approach also put on a great show.

IMG_9661 Batman&Robin

My pups aren’t great wearers of costumes.  They like to rip them off each other.  So, we went with the simple approach. They are my personal heroes just the way they are.  Let’s be honest, there is something to be said for the heroic efforts of being a lap dog.

IMG_9633 IMG_9582

My dad and I preferred the delicious BBQ catering by Tom and Lisa Perini.  YUM!  But the pups’ favorite part was undoubtedly the dog buffet provided by Pam’s Pets. They tried all the treats and barely avoided tummy troubles. But, obviously, it was well worth it. Look at their mouths water.

IMG_9522 IMG_9562

After dinner was, of course, dancing! The kids and the dogs had a great time dancing to music performed live by the Abilene Community Band. Check out the videos below.

Look at those pups cut a rug!  If you haven’t taken your pups out to dinner at the annual Fur Ball, I highly recommend it for your future plans. Besides, who doesn’t want to raise money to help rehome the homeless fur babies?  Every lovey deserves a loving home.  Personally, I’m thankful and honored to have a program like the SPCA in Abilene.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

 

Related Posts:

  • 10 More Date Night Activities in Abilene10 More Date Night Activities in Abilene February 13, 2017 It’s official date your spouse week! (Or valentine’s day for all you single people out there.) For all our local Abileneians running dry on creative date ideas we have another round of 10 Date Night Activities in Abilene. It’s time to mix it up ladies and gentlemen.  Here are 10…
  • #EventsToBeScene List: July 2016#EventsToBeScene List: July 2016 June 27, 2016 Summer has only officially been here for about a week but some of us are already getting prepared to head back to school.  Teachers and parents start mentally preparing to for August and the Back-To-School season so get busy enjoying what will soon be the end of Summer vacation! These…
  • Live Shows in Abilene and Cirque Eloize SaloonLive Shows in Abilene and Cirque Eloize Saloon February 6, 2017 Okay so, this particular #EventToBeScene hasn’t happened yet.  It’s tomorrow. If you haven’t made plans for tomorrow evening I have the perfect event for you: CIRQUE ÉLOIZE SALOON! This show is described as a “blend of acrobatics, in the style of Cirque duSoliel, and Broadway theatrical staging, CIRQUE tells a…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories