The Annual ASPCA FurBall Fundraiser

Fur Ball 2017 took place on February 18, and my fur babies and I were lucky enough to go! An #EventToBeScene like no other, the Fur Ball is a perfect opportunity to socialize your pets and raise money for a great cause. Also, huge thanks to my dad for the extra pair of hands. I literally could not have done it without him. Those two varmints are each a handful on their own.

The ASPCA’s annual fundraiser is a hair-raising good time for pets and their people alike. Dining and dancing for all, and my personal favorite was all the costumes. The theme for this year’s event was Super Heroes. These patriotic pups dressed as the armed forces, recognizing the real-life super heroes in our midst.

Those pups that decided to take a more fantastical approach also put on a great show.

My pups aren’t great wearers of costumes. They like to rip them off each other. So, we went with the simple approach. They are my personal heroes just the way they are. Let’s be honest, there is something to be said for the heroic efforts of being a lap dog.

My dad and I preferred the delicious BBQ catering by Tom and Lisa Perini. YUM! But the pups’ favorite part was undoubtedly the dog buffet provided by Pam’s Pets. They tried all the treats and barely avoided tummy troubles. But, obviously, it was well worth it. Look at their mouths water.

After dinner was, of course, dancing! The kids and the dogs had a great time dancing to music performed live by the Abilene Community Band. Check out the videos below.

Look at those pups cut a rug! If you haven’t taken your pups out to dinner at the annual Fur Ball, I highly recommend it for your future plans. Besides, who doesn’t want to raise money to help rehome the homeless fur babies? Every lovey deserves a loving home. Personally, I’m thankful and honored to have a program like the SPCA in Abilene.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene