You Can Decorate Your Cookies and Eat Them Too

We sure did. Thanks to the Cookie Momster.

We arrived at a home to a fully prepared work station. Complete with baked and cooled soft-cut cookies. The icing was bagged and ready for piping.

As we sat down to start working, the Cookie Momster showed us the technique for piping and filling. After each color used, you have to allow for plenty of drying time. That is unless you want the top color to merge with the base color. Note the difference between the white on the black sunglass lenses and the light pink wing on the dark pink flamingo.

These fun and simple summer designs were the perfect summer escape and girls’ night out.

Best of all, you get to take home the instructions to make your own icing (color wheel included) and soft cut cookies! The next best thing is that you can host your own party in your own house with your friends. Wine optional.

Having never decorated any kind of baked good before this class, allow me to pass on a few tips for the first timer:

Embrace the shaking hand. It will get better with time.

These are your cookies, go ahead and lick your fingers.

Unless you are giving them away. Cleanliness is next to godliness.

Get the feel for the texture of the icing on a test page before you attack your cookie.

They taste as delicious as they look. I swear. But I can’t take credit for that, I only decorated them.

Check out The Cookie Momster’s Facebook page for more information about future events.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene