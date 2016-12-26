EventsToBeScene 2017

On My #EventsToBeScene List: 2017

Here’s hoping that 2017 offers positive growth and change. Here are our favorite #EventsToBeScene for the upcoming year!

Jan. 5, 5-8 p.m.

‘El Dia de Los Reyes’ (Three Kings Day) Celebration.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

This holiday is such a fun continuation of the Christmas celebration. We never put up our decorations until after Three Kings Day.

Jan. 13-15

Paramount Productions presents “Guys and Dolls Jr.,” a Broadway show with all local youth cast. Auditions are Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. for ages 8-18.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

I love the junior productions at the Paramount. These kids are always so talented and enjoyable.

Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show party at 6:30 p.m. with desserts, coffee, beer and wine

“Cirque Eloize Saloon” is a musical acrobatic adventure presented at the Abilene Civic Center auditorium. It’s an intoxicating mix of theater, music, acrobatics and emotion – a whole new kind of Old West get-together. Saloon is the story of a piano tuner’s adventures in a bar full of gold diggers, rail workers, chorus girls and cowboys.

Celebrity Attractions

I’m looking forward to this show! I anticipate a lively combination of western theme and circus talent.

March 25

11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

The Children’s Performing Arts Series presents “The Little Mermaid” at the Historic Paramount Theatre. Adventurous mermaid Arabelle is fascinated with all things human. In defiance of her Father, King Poseidon, she ventures to the surface of the ocean and falls in love with the Prince Max. Tickets are $9.

The Little Mermaid has always been a favorite of mine.

April 21-23 & 28-30

7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian University Theatre presents “Peter and the Star Catcher,” a grown-up’s prequel to Peter Pan. Take a hilarious romp through the Neverland you never knew with msuic and dozens of actors playing 100 unforgettable characters in this Tony Award-winning play. Recommended for all ages. Talkback April 28. Fulks Theatre.

Abilene Christian University Theatre

325.674.ARTS (2787) ￨ www.acu.edu/theatre

June 8:

Opening of exhibition of original artwork by Garth Williams at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. Free. Unveiling of five new Storybook Sculptures on the Abilene Civic Center southeast lawn in the new Garth Williams Sculpture Garden. Author Talk at Historic Paramount Theatre followed by book signing.

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St. | 325.673.4586 | www.nccil.org

June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show party at 6:30 p.m. with desserts, coffee, beer and wine

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that is delighting audiences with its contemporary take on this classic tale. This lush production with an incredible orchestra and all the moments you love – the glass slipper, pumpkin and masked ball!

Celebrity Attractions

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene