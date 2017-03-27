On My #EventsToBeScene List: April 2017

April showers bring May flowers, but #EventsToBeScene keep your spring busy! If you haven’t yet taken a peak at the Abilene Cultural Affairs Arts Calendar or the ACVB’s local events calendar, these are my favorite events coming soon to you April 2017. What are your plans for the month of April?

April 13, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk: Cosmic CarWalk

The Center for Contemporary Arts presents this monthly, family-friendly event downtown. This ArtWalk is a fundraising event for The Center and celebrates all makes and models of motorized vehicles, as well as cosplay costumes. Mingle with superheroes among hundreds of cars on display along Cypress Street including antiques, classics, muscle cars, supercars, and hotrods. For details, visit center-arts.com.

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. ￨ 325.677.8389 ￨ www.center-arts.com

ArtWalk is always a good time. Plus, with the weather warming it’s the perfect time of year for outdoor shenanigans.

April 21-23 & 28-30

7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian University Theatre presents “Peter and the Star Catcher,” a grown-up’s prequel to Peter Pan. Take a hilarious romp through the Neverland you never knew with music and dozens of actors playing 100 unforgettable characters in this Tony Award-winning play. Recommended for all ages. Talkback April 28. Fulks Theatre. Tickets $15.

Abilene Christian University Theatre

325.674.ARTS (2787) ￨ www.acu.edu/theatre

Peter and the Star Catcher is a story that has always piqued my interest. I’m excited to see a live production in a Tony Award winning form.

April 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

¡Fiesta de Arte España!

The Fourth annual street party de España benefiting the Center for Contemporary Arts! Enjoy Spanish-inspired fare, and wash it down with sangria, beer, and wine. Dance Flamenco in the streets to live music. Bid on a selection of “little masterpieces” original art and other exciting silent auction items. Tickets and tables available for purchase at www.center-arts.com.

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. ￨ 325.677.8389 ￨ www.center-arts.com

I’m always and forever on board for a Fiesta.

