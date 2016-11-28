Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

On My #EventsToBeScene List: December 2016

December is my favorite month! It’s my birthday month.  Also, Christmas. I’ve never been one to be disappointed to have a birthday so close to the biggest holiday of the year.

These #EventsToBeScene are on my calendar for the upcoming month.

Dec. 1, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

DIY: Holiday Gifts at the Grace Museum.

Drop in and make a wide variety of beautiful handmade gifts with assistance and instruction from a Grace Educator.  Pay only for what you make.

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

DIY gifts are always a good idea.  Especially for those hard-to-shop-for family members.

Dec. 3

7:30 p.m.

Abilene Philharmonic presents “Holiday Pops – Jazzing Up the Holidays” at the Abilene Civic Center. Swing into the season with the Philharmonic and a world-class vocal ensemble, the UNT Jazz Singers. Featuring jazzed up versions of your holiday favorites.

Abilene Philharmonic

325.677.6710 ￨ www.abilenephilharmonic.org

In my opinion the holidays are the season for jazz.  TBT to when I grew up listening to the Kenny G Christmas album on repeat.

Dec. 9

Paramount Film Series: “It’s a Wonderful Life” stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. When a good man’s life spirals out of control and he is poised to jump off a bridge, a guardian angel shows him what his small town would have been like had he never been born. 1946. Tickets are $6 adults and $5 students, seniors, military and children.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

One of the most essential and classic Christmas movies of all time. Leggo.

Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Opera Association is presenting the Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 pm on December 18 at The Historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene. Under the direction of Dr. David Itkin, current conductor of Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, the presentation will feature a chorus made up of Abilene Chamber Singers and soloists Dr. Elizabeth Ducey-Moss of McM, Dr. Lynnette Chambers of HSU, Dr. Jeffrey Snider of UNT and Dr. Karl Dent of TTU. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 each and can be purchased by visiting www.abileneopera.org or calling 325-676-7372.

I’ve never been to an opera, but it’s on my list of things to do.

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: “Calamity Jane” starring Doris Day, Howard Keel and Allyn Ann McLerie. When Calamity Jane’s best buddy Wild Bill Hickok bestows his affections on a more feminine member of their show troupe, the friends begin to feud…and then fall in love.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

Gotta start off the new year right! This is absolutely one of my favorite films. I grew up on Doris Day.

Did I miss something?  We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

