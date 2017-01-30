On My #EventsToBeScene List: Feb 2017

February 2017 is here and we are ready for some Super Bowl and valentines treats. To be honest though we are looking forward to some other February events of the more local variety. These are the events on my calendar this month!

Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.

Latino Americans Film Series (Part 6): This event will feature the final part of a six-part PBS documentary series chronicling the rich and varied history of Latinos in America. This segment titled “Peril and Promise” highlights the continued growth and influence of Latinos throughout American culture and shares stories of men and women who made significant marks in music, sports, politics, business and education during the last two decades of the 20th century.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

I find this topic incredibly interesting. Right now, my fav pop culture icons are Gina Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bruno Mars. Needless to say, I’m on board.

Feb. 4, 2-4 p.m.

Celebrate the 150th birthday of Laura Ingalls Wilder at a free birthday party at Frontier Texas! This event is part of The Year of Garth Williams leading up to the CALF festival in June. Williams illustrated Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books. Several birthday activities are planned with light refreshments, book readings and meet Laura the costumed character herself! People who RSVP by Jan. 28 to Frontier Texas! will receive a free goody bag for their child. 325-437-2800 Ext. 202.

Frontier Texas!

625 N. 1st St. ￨325.437.2800 ￨www.frontiertexas.com

When I was growing up my parents would read aloud a few chapters of a book every night. We went through the entire Little House series and the Narnia series and the Hobbit. We didn’t do picture books.

Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show party at 6:30 p.m. with desserts, coffee, beer and wine

“Cirque Eloize Saloon” is a musical acrobatic adventure presented at the Abilene Civic Center auditorium. It’s an intoxicating mix of theater, music, acrobatics and emotion – a whole new kind of Old West get-together. Saloon is the story of a piano tuner’s adventures in a bar full of gold diggers, rail workers, chorus girls and cowboys.

Celebrity Attractions

I’m looking forward to this show! I anticipate a lively combination of western theme and circus talent.

Feb. 10, 6:00 p.m.

Beltway Park Church is proud to be an official host church for the 2017 Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. The event will take place at more than 350 churches around the world simultaneously on February 10, 2017.

Beltway Park Church

This event looks like so much fun! Check out the Upside Down Club’s Facebook group for more information.

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

“Around the World at the Grace” is a progressive evening of unique food, drink, music and décor as they “visit” various countries throughout the museum: India, France, Japan…and a little American bayou.

Each country is hosted by our event sponsors – Ambassadors, Diplomatic Liaisons and Attachés – who provide authentic treats and ambiance for each destination. Come ready for a unique evening full of surprises! Tickets are $125.

The Grace Museum

I love the diversity of cultures. Here’s an opportunity to get a taste for a few in good ‘ole Abilene.

