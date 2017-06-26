Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / #EventsToBeScene List: July 2017

#EventsToBeScene List: July 2017

Leave a Comment

On My #EventsToBeScene List: July 2017

#EventsToBeScene for the month of July.  Are you looking for things to do in Abilene this summer? We are looking forward to fireworks, watermelon and summer salads.  Also on the agenda, increasingly creative ways to stay cool and have fun in the Abilene summer sun.  These are a few of our favorites #EventsToBeScene coming soon.

July 10-14, 1-4 p.m.

Culinary Camp B

The Grace will once again partner with Amanda Joy’s Catering for a week of hands-on, practical cooking experience. Students will dig right in as they prepare meals that will delight their families! Entering 3rd-5th Grades. $160 members | $140 non-members

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Think we could sneak in as a tall 5th grader? No!? That’s rude.

July 12

History Detectives Family Program (2 sessions: 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.); $3 per person, adults must accompany children (limit 20 kids per session).

Taylor County History Center/Buffalo Gap Historic Village

133 N. William St. ￨ 325.572.3365

I may need to babysit some children as an excuse to test my detective skills.

July 13

Grace After Dark

Monthly collaboration with the Paramount Theatre – rooftop screening of International Short Films.  Ages 18+, limited to the first 100 people.  Free Admission.

Films begin at dark – tickets start one hour prior to films.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

And of course, we can’t forget ArtWalk!

July 27, 6-8 p.m.

GRACE STUDIO: Modern Weaving

Create a contemporary weaving while learning the basic techniques including modern knots and patterns.  Instructed by Spero Designs.  *Registration required.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Give me all the crafts, all the time.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun.  Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something?  We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

Related Posts:

  • July, July, JulyJuly, July, July June 26, 2015 Mid-summers nights and Abilene delights are coming your way.  Check out these awesome events that are lined up for next month and start planning accordingly.  You wouldn’t want to miss out on any of these fun opportunities Abilene has to offer.   July 4 8:30am- noon Buffalo Gap Historic Village…
  • Hello JuneHello June May 22, 2015   June 1-5, 10 a.m.-noon FISH Camp “Jangles” by David Shannon. Walk in the June 11 ArtWalk parade. Ages 9-14. Center for Contemporary Arts 220 Cypress St. ￨ 325.677.8389 ￨ www.center-arts.com   June 6, 2-10 p.m. Abilene's first blues festival benefiting United Way Abilene will feature local and area rhythm…
  • On My #EventsToBeScene List: February 2016On My #EventsToBeScene List: February 2016 January 25, 2016 When it comes to how I spend my time, my eyes are always bigger than my metaphorical stomach. I always have intentions to see and do way more than I actually end up having time for, but that doesn’t stop me from making long lists of things that I’d like…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories