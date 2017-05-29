On My #EventsToBeScene List: June 2017

June 2017. Everyone is graduated, school is out, the Texas heat is here. It is officially summer. Pull out your sunnies and enjoy the weather and a few fabulous local #EventsToBeScene.

June 5-9

Adult summer art camps!

Photoshop Fundamentals for Adults

10:30am- noon

$95 ($115 after May 15)

Acrylic Painting Boot Camp for Adults

1:00-2:30 pm

$95 ($115 after May 15)

Drawing for Adults

2:30-4 pm

$95 ($115 after May 15)

Photography for Adults

1-2:30 pm

$95 ($115 after May 15)

Clay: Exploring Tea Pots

9-10:30 am

$95 ($115 after May 15)

McMurry University Department of Art

Register online at http://events.mcm.edu/art/

Now this just sounds cool. I am all over the art classes. Goal #1: working with clay. I’ve always wanted to try pottery.

June 5-9 & 12-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Abilene Community Theatre’s Center for Theatre Education Summer Camp 2017. Summer Camp 2017 will conclude with performances of ANNIE Jr on June 16 and June 17 at 7 pm both evenings.

Open to ages 8 to 18, Summer Camp 2017 provides a fast-paced, two-week theater camp that prepares campers for a performance in front of family and friends. Skill-building and stage confidence will be emphasized along with group participation, including Acting & Theatre Games, Singing & Dancing, and Costuming & Set Building.

Contact at getintheactproduction@gmail.com or at 325-513-2706.

For the kiddos that love all the attention, this summer camp might be the perfect solution.

June 8-10

The 6th annual Children’s Art & Literacy Festival celebrating the work of Garth Williams. On Thursday, come to the free parade, Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden Opening, Wilbur’s Garden Party and author talks by Diane Muldrow (“Everything I Need to Know I Learned From a Little Golden Book”) and Leonard Marcus (“Golden Legacy: The Story of Golden Books.”) All day Friday and Saturday passes are required for the dramatic readings, art activities, balloon shows, petting zoos and more. Ages 2 and under free. Age 2-12 is $7 until May 15 and $10 after. Ages 13 and up are $12 until May 15 and $15 after. Register at www.abilenecalf.com

Abilene Cultural Affairs Council

1101 N. 1st St. ￨325.677.1161 ￨ www.abilenecac.org

As if we wouldn’t include the CALF festival…

June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Pre-show party at 6:30 p.m. with desserts, coffee, beer and wine

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that is delighting audiences with its contemporary take on this classic tale. This lush production with an incredible orchestra and all the moments you love – the glass slipper, pumpkin and masked ball!

Celebrity Attractions

I like to attend as many live performances as I possibly can! This one included.

June 15, 6-8 p.m.

Watercolor Class with Tamberley Thomas. Pre-registration is required.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨ 325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

I have always wanted to learn how to watercolor. I’m very excited about this one.

June 23-25

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Paramount Productions presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” All seats reserved at $25, $20, $15, and $12 depending on location.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

Yet another live performance! Seriously, I can’t get enough!

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene