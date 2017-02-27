On My #EventsToBeScene List: March 2017

The merry month of March is here for the year 2017. Warmer weather is setting in and we are looking at midterms already. Take time out of your crazy spring schedule to try some these local events. These are the events on my calendar this month!

March 10-12, 8am to 5pm

Attend the world’s largest rattlesnake round-up featuring snake handling demonstrations, coin, gun and knife show, and a chili and brisket cook-off. Don’t forget to try deep-fried rattlesnake or enter the rattlesnake eating contest.

Nolan County Coliseum

1699 Cypress St. ￨ 325.235.5488

I’ve never been to the rattlesnake round-up and I can’t honestly say I’m excited about it, but I do think it’s worth the experience at least once if you live in West Texas.

March 26, 6pm

GREATER TUNA, the hilarious hit comedy about the third smallest town in Texas where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies, is coming back to theatres, this time with Co-Creator Jaston Williams sitting in the Director’s chair. Co-Creator Jaston Williams will direct this all new tour starring the fresh talent of Ryan Bailey, Tim Leavon and Will Mercer. Assisted by lightning-quick costume changes, the actors will portray all twenty-one characters: men, women, children and animals. This multi-award winning comedy is a funny, loving portrait of rural America big hearts, small minds and all.

Abilene Civic Center Auditorium

1100 N 6th ￨800.869.1451 ￨www.celebrityattractions.com

When I was growing up my parents would read aloud a few chapters of a book every night. We went through the entire Little House series and the Narnia series and the Hobbit. We didn’t do picture books.

March 30-April 8, 2017

Abilene Community Theatre – THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) (REVISED) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, and directed by Darrell Vinson, performed March 30, March 31, April 1, April 6, April 7, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $12 for seniors, students, and active military. Tickets available for season ticket holders on March 20, and to the general public March 27. Contact the Box Office at 325-673-6271. Visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abilenecommunitytheatre

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St. ￨325.673.7082 ￨ www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org

I went to see HSU’s “All The World’s a Grave” and I’m interested how different these two shows will be. I’m assuming very. Despite how their summaries are pretty similar. Also: Shakespeare.

March 30-April 1 & March 6-8, 7:30 p.m.

April 2 & 9, 2 p.m.

“Prepare ye” for GODSPELL! This immensely successful rock opera needs little introduction, but when it was first produced on Broadway in 1971, it broke new ground in its stage treatment of the historical Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. And yet it is something more – a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man. From Stephen Schwartz, the composer of WICKED and PIPPIN, GODSPELL is one of the most successful musicals of all time. Tickets: General Admission $15; Military, seniors and students $10 HSU Faculty, staff and students $5.

Hardin-Simmons University Theatre

325.670.1405 ￨www.hsutx.edu

Live musical performance? I’m there.

