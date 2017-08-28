On My #EventsToBeScene List: September 2017

Schedules are picking up with the start of school and return of fall sports, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect all the cool #EventsToBeScene that are happening this month! Check it out. We’ve got some fun things written in our classic paper planner. And we wrote them in pen. There is no going back.

Sept 2, 7 pm

‘Yesterday’ A Beatles Tribute Band

This live performance encompasses all eras of Beatles music from The Hamburg days through the Shea Stadium performances into pop history’s magical Sgt. Pepper album and beyond.

Paramount Theatre

Sept 7-16

Abilene West Texas Fair and Rodeo

Catch the thrills and spills of the WTF&R and pack in ten full days of fun. This old-fashioned county fair features children’s activities, entertainment, livestock and horse shows, carnival rides, exhibits, a PRCA rodeo, a wide variety of food and other events. This annual event begins the 1st Thursday after Labor Day. All events except the parade are held at the Taylor County Expo Center.

Sept. 7: Sneak-a-Peek Night – Carnival rides and vendors open – Ride all the rides for one price

Sept. 8-17: WTF&R – All rides, food vendors and exhibits open

Sept. 9: Parade – 10:30 a.m. – Downtown Abilene – Free

Sept. 13-16: PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 8-9

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film: “Close Encounters.” When a man witnesses an unidentified flying object, he refuses to accept an explanation for what he saw and is prepared to give up his life to pursue the truth about UFOs. Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Melinda Dillon, Terri Garr; color, 135 minutes, rated PG, 1977.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

Sept 15, 5 pm to midnight

Oktoberfest at The Mill

Enjoy beer and German favorite foods on the pavilion to celebrate the beginning of Oktoberfest. See website for pricing and tickets.

Sept. 21-23

The West Texas Book Festival, presented by Friends of the Abilene Public Library, will celebrate reading and writing with three full days of activities! Fourteen authors will be featured in presentations, panels, and workshops free to the public on Friday and Saturday.The Boots & Books Culinary Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday is moving to the Hunter Welcome Center. Thursday night’s Texas Cookbook Gala at the Abilene Country Club is sold out. Friday and Saturday’s programs will be at the Abilene Public Library downtown – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Also, two authors will be visiting six Abilene elementary schools throughout the day Friday as part of the festival’s Authors in Schools initiative.

More information is available online at abilenetx.com/apl. Click on Friends of the Library and then the book festival page.

Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.

“Pops at the Pond” outdoor concert at Hardin-Simmons University. Free.

Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

Zoobilation is the Abilene Zoo’s annual gala with music, food, camaraderie and a silent auction that includes naming rights for the swan boats! Contact Zoo for tickets. 325-674-4914.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene