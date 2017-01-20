Girl Scouts Cookie Business

By Rebecca Hargus

Photography by Laura Seaton and Doug Hodel

“Would you like to buy a box of Girl Scout Cookies?”

This phrase is one many of us at Scene look forward to hearing each year, and since Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us, Scene ventured to Hawley to speak with top-selling Girl Scout Troop 7126. Nine girls from Hawley, Eula and Abilene comprise this troop, which has been a top cookie-selling troop in the 13-county area for three years in a row.

How do the girls manage to sell the most cookies? And just what happens with our dollar when we buy a box or two of our favorite cookies?

Girl Scouts have several options in deciding how to sell cookies. They can set up booths, often seen around town this time of year. They can sell them in the traditional way – individually and door-to-door. Or, they can go high-tech and sell via websites, social media and email. The girls from Troop 7126 say their favorite way is the booth method.

“I enjoy it because I get to talk with other girls and meet more people,” says Shawna Freire.

The girls from 7126 will take on just about any opportunity to sell their cookies. One year at a booth, the girls took on a customer challenge. The customer said he would buy one case of cookies if one of the girls could fit three cookies in her mouth at one time. KayLee Miller went above and beyond, fitting five cookies in her mouth, and the customer was so impressed he bought two cases.

Cookies also seem to disappear more quickly when their fathers are with them.

“People think it’s nice when dads are helping their daughters,” says Jodie Trumbo.

Trumbo recounts the time when she was at a booth selling cookies with her father in the freezing rain. A woman stopped by the booth specifically because the sight of a father helping his daughter caught her eye, and she proceeded to make a $500 donation.



Where Does It Go?

But where does the money go when we buy Girl Scout cookies or donate? According to Girlscouts.org, “One hundred percent of the net proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales are reinvested back into the originating council to fund activities and Girl Scouts’ Take Action projects, which positively impact their communities.”

On average, 10-20 percent of the retail price goes directly to the Girl Scout troop selling the cookies. When donations are given to the troop, the troop gives back, and the girls forward the money to a Girl Scout program called Troop to Troop, a program that sends Girl Scout cookies to military men and women overseas.

Often, Troop 7126 chooses to go on a trip with the proceeds they bring in. The girls are responsible for all aspects of planning the trip from picking a venue to planning where they will stay, and the details in between – even the cost of fuel, food, and lodging. The troop’s goal for this year is a cruise to “someplace warm.”

Goal setting seems to be a top priority for the girls.

“I love watching these girls grow into incredibly confident and strong women,” says Kristy Strickland, co-leader of the troop. “You put something out in front of them, and they work towards it.”

For several years, the Girl Scout Council has fully funded trips for Troop 7126 because they have sold so many cookies. Four years ago, the girls sold 20,000 boxes of cookies and were awarded a trip to the Girl Scout First Headquarters in Savannah, Ga. The troop has also been awarded tours of NASA, South Padre island and a trip to Pennsylvania.



Life Lessons

“The biggest thing we learn,” says Miller, “is people skills, people skills and patience. You have to be really patient with people sometimes.”

“And positivity,” says Freire. “We ask them when they go in the store, and if they say no, we ask them when they come out. But we don’t want to pester them.”

Beyond patience and positivity, the Girl Scouts strive to learn the five specific skills when selling cookies:

Goal Setting Decision Making Money Management People Skills Business Ethics

These five skills can be found printed on the side of the Girls Scouts cookie box but also imprinted in the lives of local girls and future leaders.

In Their Own Words

What does being a Girl Scout mean to you?

Shawna Freire

Favorite cookie: Caramel deLites

“I enjoy talking with other girls and helping people with Troop to Troop.”

KayLee Miller

Favorite cookie: Thin Mints

“I like helping the community and finding ways to spread the Girl Scout word. I like to interact with people and put my voice into something.”

Jodie Trumbo

Favorite cookie: Lemonades

“I enjoy the socializing and making friends at camps. We always stay in contact.”

Kara Strickland

Favorite cookie: Lemonades

“Getting to see friends that I don’t get to see all the time is one thing I like. I also like how Girl Scouts gives girls a voice in a male dominated society.”

Hannah Strickland

Favorite cookie: Trios

“I like having friends and support from those friends.”

Aubry Trumbo

Favorite cookie: Thin Mints

“Girl Scouts to me means being able to support yourself and what you believe in and to be able to help others when they need help.”

Janae Strickland

Favorite cookie: Caramel DeLites

“I like taking trips and eating the cookies!”

Mikayla Holtgrewe

Favorite cookie: Lemonades

“Girl Scouts shows me new things. I see other people and meet new people when selling. I like helping others.”

Katherine Freire, mother of Girl Scout, Shawna

“Girl Scouts gives us an opportunity to do things with our daughters. We come with them during meetings, trips and while they are selling cookies.”

Paula Trumbo, co-leader

“It’s been fun watching these girls grow up and their personalities change. Many of them have much more confidence than before they started Girl Scouts.”