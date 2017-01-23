Guys & Dolls Junior in Abilene

The Paramount Productions Junior performances are always one of my favorite local events.

Last year I saw their production of Shrek and loved it. This year, they put on one of my mom’s favorites: the classic musical “Guys and Dolls.”

My favorite scene without question was “Sit Down” sung by Clark Sullivan as Nicely-Nicely. The company number, sung on the pews of the Save A Soul Mission, was dynamic and very entertaining. Clark Sullivan did an incredible job with the song and was very entertaining. I also noticed a pair of sisters to keep your eye on, Madi and Graci Melbourne stole the stage as the shows two leading ladies of opposing character. Their comedic timing was on point.

I’m always floored by the talent that comes out of Abilene. It’s exciting to me to see young people performing. I know that most of them won’t go on to perform once they grow up, so this is a precious time and opportunity for them. I’m grateful for the Paramount and foundations that support opportunities like these for young people to be a part of the performing arts.

Perhaps one of my favorite parts of these shows is seeing my students in the spotlight. I enjoy seeing my students perform and shine with the confidence I hope I’ve played a small part in cultivating. Shout out to my students Ashlynn, Tony, Kyla, Isabel and Jaden. You killed it last weekend.

Coming up, the Mill and the Paramount are teaming up for a special theatrical event, “The Robber Bridegroom,” February 17th & 24th. Next year’s Junior production will be Legally Blonde. I already bought my tickets. I’ll see you there.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

