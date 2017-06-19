How to Learn Watercolor in Abilene.

Learn art, watercolor and more at the adult workshops at The Grace Museum.

So, here we are. Taking steps out of our comfort zone and learning new creative skills. Abilene is lucky to have so many opportunities for growth and creativity like the workshops at The Grace. I thought I would pass on some tips for you on how to “best” learn to watercolor in Abilene, TX.

Step one: Get caught behind a train on the way to The Grace and miss the first instruction.

Step two: Bring wine to help loosen up for experimenting on the canvas. Make sure its expired so you can’t drink it.

Step three: Get the right ratio of paint to water. For a truly exceptional beginners experience, err on the side of WAY too much paint.

Step four: Learn that watercolor is about surrendering control and letting go of your preconceived expectations.

What a life lesson am I right?

To be honest, I learned more than I bargained for at this watercolor workshop at The Grace Museum. Yeah, I made a few paintings. Learned a technique or two. But by far my biggest take away is that the beauty of watercolor comes from strategic surrender. Let the paint and water work together naturally and accept the art they have planned for you.

The second biggest takeaway? Surrendering is so much harder than it sounds. I felt the stress of being out of control. Even while simply painting with friends for fun! If I can pick up on that stress in what should be a relaxing environment, where else is that same need for control hindering the beauty and creative process on the canvas of my life?

Deep thoughts. Apparently art makes me philosophical.

Long story short, if you haven’t had a chance to attend a workshop at The Grace I highly recommend it. Surrender to new experiences and expand your creative mind. You won’t regret it.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene