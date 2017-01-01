A New Year’s Investment Plan

It’s our first post of 2017! Let me tell you I am so excited to start another year with you. I’m looking forward to and planning on being smarter with my money, shopping small, saving and maybe even trying out some investing. This issue of Scene has a practical “Fake Your Way Through” article about the Stock Market, and it’s inspired me to learn everything I can. But these vocabulary words are pretty tough…

On second thought, maybe my first step should be to invest in my personal sanity. That’s low risk and high reward.

Here’s my Personal Sanity Investment Plan:

Get more sleep/go to bed early.

My body needs plenty of sleep. I can get a solid 8 hours and still want a nap at 2:30 p.m. Usually, this need takes the form of me being a cranky and unmotivated person in the morning. I usually snooze for about an hour before I finally roll myself out of bed and stumble to the coffee machine, but as part of my investment plan includes morning exercise, that will not be tolerated for much longer. Early to bed, early to rise!

Commit to some type of morning movement.

The past 6 months of my life have been embarrassingly sedentary for someone who has been a generally active person for most of her life. I had a self-discovery that guilt was my (very unhealthy) motivation to work-out, and so I made myself stop feeling guilty, which resulted in a relapse in the amount of exercise I performed. Now that I’ve gotten past the guilt, I want to rediscover the joy of physical exertion and exercise for the right reasons.

Read a chapter of a book every day.

You are never too old or experienced to stop reading, or learning. I have always loved literature, and I don’t see why that needs to be sacrificed just because I’m busy. If I can fit a chapter in after a 20-minute run in the morning before work, why not? Nothing else will be awake to distract me.

Stick to a quality skincare routine.

I attribute this to my quarter life crisis. I just turned 25, and I noticed an age spot on my face. I know you think I’m crazy, but I swear to you. It’s there. But really, I should’ve had a good skincare routine years ago, I’ve never been very consistent. You only get one face, right? And an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as I have recently learned.

Plan healthy meals.

This is the kicker. Healthy meals are so much more involved! UGH. That said, what you eat makes up something like 80% of weight loss and overall health. We tend to think that as long as you exercise you can eat what you want, when in actuality exercise not as important as healthy eating habits. The extra time in the kitchen means you can exercise less and be more healthy.

If you are looking for a financial beginner investment plan, these were the least confusing that I came across. Also, my husband is a big fan of the mobile app “Stash” that helps you take baby steps into the investment world. But whatever you do, don’t ask me any questions. I don’t have the answers.

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene