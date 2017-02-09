Abilene Scene

People You Know: Flossie

_dsc35411Just minutes into interviewing 85-year-old Flossie Hoover, it becomes apparent that she is a perfect fit for Scene’s People You Know series – no less than five people stop to give her a hug or handshake, and she exchanges smiles with countless others who pass by. Flossie’s connection with co-workers and customers alike makes her an important fixture at the South Clack Chick-fil-A.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is; Flossie loves everyone and shows respect,” said owner Brian LaCroix. “She’s a true example of Christ-like love.”

Family: Husband of 68 years, Charles Edward (known as “Ed”); two children, Joy Lynn and Edwin Glen; three grandkids and seven great-grandchildren.

Background: Hoover moved to Abilene in 1973. She volunteered at the Abilene State School, worked at a home for handicapped women, was a cashier at a pharmacy, and transported patients from nursing homes to doctors. She opened a kite and dress-making shop, and followed that with a resale shop. She opened a café, Grannies & Nannies, running it until her mother got cancer. She opened Flossie’s Kitchen and Catering on Butternut in 1998, which closed in 2004. Since then she’s even flipped houses (including some on historic Amarillo Street) – just one more example of her entrepreneurial spirit.

Community Involvement: Hoover has attended Broadview Baptist Church since 1976 and is a volunteer with Big Country Hospice Services.

Chick-fil-A History: LaCroix first met Hoover when she catered a Christmas party. He asked her what she was up to, and she half-jokingly replied that she was bored and wanted something more to do. She started working a few afternoon shifts, but soon asked if she could come back and work at night, too. Hoover says her favorite parts of working at Chick-fil-A are encouraging people and showing goodness to others.

What Coworkers Say: Joseph Thomas, who has worked with Hoover for two years, said, “Flossie is always there to listen and give advice; she really has a heart for both coworkers and guests. She is very loving – and she does tell it like it is!”

Words of Wisdom: Hoover says, “People always ask me how I’m feeling. I say, ‘I feel just fine!’ If I think I am feeling bad, then I’ll feel bad all day long! Attitude goes a long way.”

 

