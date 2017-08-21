Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / Robin the Rich to Feed the Poor: Another Classic Film in Abilene

Robin the Rich to Feed the Poor: Another Classic Film in Abilene

Leave a Comment

The 1938 blockbuster film, The Adventures of Robin Hood, has been remade and parodied in almost every remake of Robin Hood since.

I hadn’t seen the original until recently and I was surprised at how familiar it felt simply from my exposure to retellings of the story that drew inspiration from this classic. This is why I love old movies. Whether or not you are aware of it, they’ve influenced almost everything you see in popular culture today.

I grew up on Loony Tunes and both Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck have adventures in Sherwood Forrest paying homage to Errol Flynn’s depiction of Robin Hood. One of my favorite Disney movies growing up also drew surprisingly heavily from this 1938 film. Mel Brook’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights essentially remade the movie frame for frame in jest. Even the Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves pulled a surprising number of references.

IMG_1676

Now, as a modern viewer, I can safely say that if you are to watch this you should be prepared for a good amount of camp. However, it’s easy to see how this film was nearly revolutionary for its time in the caliber of action sequences. The sword fighting choreography was impressive, even to my eyes. Not to mention the tricks they played with the arrows! People actually got shot and they filmed it. In 1938!

The colors and cinematography were actually exquisite, but be prepared for more than your fill of grown men in miniskirts and green tights. Let’s just say it is easy to see how Mel Brooks got the title for his remake.

IMG_1678

Long story short. Classic films are my favorite events in Abilene. Literally, I can’t get enough. And blessing of all blessings, the classic film for September is Back to the Future Part I. One of my all-time favorites. You better believe I’ll be back for that one. Check the Paramount calendar for more.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

Related Posts:

  • Three Coins in the Fountain at the Abilene ParamountThree Coins in the Fountain at the Abilene Paramount March 20, 2017 The Paramount Theater calendar describes this movie as such: “Three hopeful American secretaries visiting Italy fling their coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain, each making a wish.  Soon, they each become romantically involved with unexpected men.” This is a little misleading, at least in my perspective.  One of the three secretaries…
  • Shrimp, Grits and True Grit: An Evening of Tales and TapsShrimp, Grits and True Grit: An Evening of Tales and Taps June 7, 2016 True Grit, like shrimp and grits, is simply a classic.  More specifically, it’s a cowboy classic.  The character of Rooster Cogburn and his adventure with Mattie Ross lend themselves to phrases and jokes reminiscent of my childhood and my Oklahoma roots. I tend to associate John Wayne movies with my…
  • Paramount Productions: “Into the Woods”Paramount Productions: “Into the Woods” July 4, 2016 Saturday, June 25, I saw my very first summer musical from Abilene’s Paramount Productions.  Somehow, every year I end up out of town during the weekend of the show.  (I’ve always sort of wished the shows would run for two weekends. I would definitely consider going twice.)  This year I…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories