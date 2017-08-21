Robin the Rich to Feed the Poor: Another Classic Film in Abilene

The 1938 blockbuster film, The Adventures of Robin Hood, has been remade and parodied in almost every remake of Robin Hood since.

I hadn’t seen the original until recently and I was surprised at how familiar it felt simply from my exposure to retellings of the story that drew inspiration from this classic. This is why I love old movies. Whether or not you are aware of it, they’ve influenced almost everything you see in popular culture today.

I grew up on Loony Tunes and both Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck have adventures in Sherwood Forrest paying homage to Errol Flynn’s depiction of Robin Hood. One of my favorite Disney movies growing up also drew surprisingly heavily from this 1938 film. Mel Brook’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights essentially remade the movie frame for frame in jest. Even the Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves pulled a surprising number of references.

Now, as a modern viewer, I can safely say that if you are to watch this you should be prepared for a good amount of camp. However, it’s easy to see how this film was nearly revolutionary for its time in the caliber of action sequences. The sword fighting choreography was impressive, even to my eyes. Not to mention the tricks they played with the arrows! People actually got shot and they filmed it. In 1938!

The colors and cinematography were actually exquisite, but be prepared for more than your fill of grown men in miniskirts and green tights. Let’s just say it is easy to see how Mel Brooks got the title for his remake.

Long story short. Classic films are my favorite events in Abilene. Literally, I can’t get enough. And blessing of all blessings, the classic film for September is Back to the Future Part I. One of my all-time favorites. You better believe I’ll be back for that one. Check the Paramount calendar for more.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene