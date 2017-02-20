Two Beautiful Spring Wreath DIYs

Spring is just around the corner. Already! I don’t know about you but this mild winter hasn’t quite prepared me for the warmer weather. I need at least one snow day to feel prepared for summer.

My holiday wreath game is pretty strong. From September to the end of December I’m pretty much covered, but a good spring wreath can carry you from January to August. Which is why my spring wreaths are starting to look a little weary. They’ve lived long lives. I think it’s time they retired.

Here are two spring wreath ideas for those of you in the market. It’s especially easy and economical if you already have a dilapidated wreath or two. All you need is a little deconstruction and some new decorative accessories.

Wreath #1

This wreath is my white hydrangea wreath with the flowers removed. It looks significantly smaller and has a tighter grapevine weave but that works perfectly for what I wanted to do with it. I wanted something fresh and appealing. I had a few fake lemons left over from a previous project so I just got some greenery and ribbon to go along with the lemon theme.

I got two different versions of the same leaf, a cheaper version and a higher quality version. I alternated the cheaper version with the higher quality leaves to me spread the love and fill in the greenery a little thicker without going broke. I sniped apart the leaves into little groups of three or four and layered them in a zig-zag pattern on the wreath with a little hot glue. The zig-zag pattern helped cover all front sides of the wreath.

Then of course I attached a few lemons with hot glue. Made a bow and attached it with wire. Just in case later this year I decide to upgrade to new ribbon.

Ta-da!

Wreath #2

This looser weave grapevine wreath is more visually appealing on its own so I decided to use it for an asymmetric wreath. The hubs loves magnolias. We don’t have one in our yard so I thought I’d bring a little magnolia to the front door.

Shopping tip! What makes a great wreath is having a full floral arrangement. It can be hard to find a large enough quantity of affordable silk flowers to get the right amount for a good arrangement. For this wreath, I bought a floral garland (at 50% off btw) and ended up spending a fraction of what I would’ve spent on individual stems. Plus, I have extra for later projects!

Arrange tightly and glue in place! The trick to good bows is using wired ribbon. Pick your poison. I loved this stiped burlap. Again, I attached the ribbon with wire. Just in case. You never know when you might want a little change.

