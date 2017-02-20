Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / Two Beautiful Spring Wreath DIYs

Two Beautiful Spring Wreath DIYs

Leave a Comment

Spring is just around the corner.  Already! I don’t know about you but this mild winter hasn’t quite prepared me for the warmer weather.  I need at least one snow day to feel prepared for summer.

My holiday wreath game is pretty strong. From September to the end of December I’m pretty much covered, but a good spring wreath can carry you from January to August. Which is why my spring wreaths are starting to look a little weary.  They’ve lived long lives. I think it’s time they retired.

IMG_9300 IMG_9298

Here are two spring wreath ideas for those of you in the market. It’s especially easy and economical if you already have a dilapidated wreath or two. All you need is a little deconstruction and some new decorative accessories.

Wreath #1

This wreath is my white hydrangea wreath with the flowers removed.  It looks significantly smaller and has a tighter grapevine weave but that works perfectly for what I wanted to do with it.  I wanted something fresh and appealing.  I had a few fake lemons left over from a previous project so I just got some greenery and ribbon to go along with the lemon theme.

IMG_9302 IMG_9310

I got two different versions of the same leaf, a cheaper version and a higher quality version. I alternated the cheaper version with the higher quality leaves to me spread the love and fill in the greenery a little thicker without going broke. I sniped apart the leaves into little groups of three or four and layered them in a zig-zag pattern on the wreath with a little hot glue.  The zig-zag pattern helped cover all front sides of the wreath.

Then of course I attached a few lemons with hot glue.  Made a bow and attached it with wire.  Just in case later this year I decide to upgrade to new ribbon.

Ta-da!

IMG_9311

Wreath #2

This looser weave grapevine wreath is more visually appealing on its own so I decided to use it for an asymmetric wreath.  The hubs loves magnolias. We don’t have one in our yard so I thought I’d bring a little magnolia to the front door.

IMG_9314

Shopping tip! What makes a great wreath is having a full floral arrangement.  It can be hard to find a large enough quantity of affordable silk flowers to get the right amount for a good arrangement.  For this wreath, I bought a floral garland (at 50% off btw) and ended up spending a fraction of what I would’ve spent on individual stems. Plus, I have extra for later projects!

Arrange tightly and glue in place! The trick to good bows is using wired ribbon. Pick your poison. I loved this stiped burlap. Again, I attached the ribbon with wire.  Just in case.  You never know when you might want a little change.

IMG_9317

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

 

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

Related Posts:

  • DIY Crafts to Prepare Your Front Porch for SpringDIY Crafts to Prepare Your Front Porch for Spring March 2, 2015 by Bailey LeRoux As winter winds to a close and spring prepares to bounce its way back into town, we start to spend a little more time thinking about the outdoors.  There is something so wonderfully Texan about a well-designed front porch, which is why we loved sharing tips in…
  • The Tumbler Bouquet DIY: Perfect for Moms, Perfect for TeachersThe Tumbler Bouquet DIY: Perfect for Moms, Perfect for… April 19, 2016 So much to do, so little time. Have you ever felt like your life is moving so fast you can’t keep up? Before you know it, yesterday was three weeks ago.  How on earth is it already time for the end of school year craze!? I’ve been feeling that pressure. …
  • DIY Brooch BouquetDIY Brooch Bouquet October 5, 2015   Brooch bouquets are expensive to buy, but why buy one pre-made when you can do it yourself?  Depending on the size of your brooch or oversized earring collection, making your own brooch bouquet can cost next to nothing.  For sentimental brides it’s great way to include family heirlooms in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories