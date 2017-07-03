Summer Sanctuaries: Abilene Pools

In a West Texas summer, relaxation requires some cool refreshment, and for many Abilenians that comes in the form of a backyard pool. Take a peek at four pool areas that offer respite from the heat, a setting for entertaining and plenty of summer fun.

Larry and Shea Hall’s backyard oasis project began in 2007 and has included several additions and upgrades along the way, including a pergola, an inground hot tub, a mosaic tiled slide and a fire pit.

The backyard has played host to family reunions, back-to-school parties for coaches and their families, first birthdays all the way through 80-year-old birthdays, summer barbecues, July 4th celebrations and evening dinners with city leaders.

Randy Glenn with Extreme Exteriors designed and built the backyard features. The custom iron work on the pergola was created by Darrin St. Ama of Brownwood, and Kim

Parson with Abilene Powder Coating helped restore old patio furniture.

“I have to say my favorite part of the back yard is the hot tub and the fire pit,” Shea said. “You can enjoy it in the summer and the winter. Year-round it’s wonderful. Larry and I love to entertain and create memories with our friends and family. We love to create smiles.”

Mike and Pat Dunnahoo enjoy entertaining and hosting family and friends at their backyard oasis in Fairway Oaks. The pool features a stone waterfall on one side of the pool, and a stone bridge with a cascading waterfall.

The bridge waterfall features a “hair switch” – simply press the button in order to walk under the waterfall without getting your hair wet as you arrive at their swim-up sunken bar. Taylor Landscape Co. created the pool and water features.

Deidre Stockard’s favorite part of her backyard is the pool and back porch.

“We love how our pool matches our house perfectly,” she says “The purpose of choosing to build a pool was to create a place not only our family could enjoy, but to host parties, and have a place for our kids and their friends to come hang anytime from now until college. We want our home to be everyone’s comfort.”

Ryan and Deidre Stockard’s pool was installed in March 2016 and features a waterfall and swim up bar with underwater stools. “Our boys love that they can jump off the grotto waterfall too,” Deidre said. The Stockards’ pool was installed by Extreme Exteriors, and the daybed pool lounger is from Frontgate.

Eddie and Deverise Ohre’s meticulously landscaped home in Fairway Oaks features two stories with an outdoor balcony that faces the Fairway Oaks golf course. The balcony overlooks a pool area, complete with an outdoor kitchen, moon-shaped hot tub and nearby fire pit.

At nighttime, the views of the Fairway fountains are lit up and when coupled with the Ohre’s fire-bowls and fire pit, it offers a relaxing escape at the end of the day. Their pool area was created by Taylor Landscape Co.