Three Coins in the Fountain at the Abilene Paramount

The Paramount Theater calendar describes this movie as such:

“Three hopeful American secretaries visiting Italy fling their coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain, each making a wish. Soon, they each become romantically involved with unexpected men.”

This is a little misleading, at least in my perspective. One of the three secretaries in question actually makes a point of not throwing her coin in the fountain. She obviously gets her wish anyway. How could she not? The story is set in romantic Rome of all places.

The story was cute, but also incredible dated. I’ll spare you my personal perspective about some of the more sexist quotes and questionable representations of the Italian culture. Still, it was very enjoyable, even very funny at times! I love old movies and it’s easy for me to enjoy them for what they are: a snap shot in time. Including the good and the bad.

The cinematography and costumes were definitely the best part of this 1954 film. The costumes made me want to ditch my entire wardrobe for button-up blouses and tea-length skirts. Not surprisingly the film actually won the Oscar for best cinematography in 1955, also winning for best original song and getting a nomination for best picture. The scenic shots of Rome and the Italian country side were so beautiful, to be honest, it was hard to believe the film came out in the 50s. I definitely wondered at one point if it wasn’t a period piece filmed several years later. And I’ve seen my fair share of movies from the 1950s.

I spent a summer semester in Italy and I loved being able to recognize all the beautiful scenic shots. It’s incredible to see those iconic structures like the Vatican, so steady and unchanging 60 years earlier, looking exactly as beautiful as they did in 2013. I mean, you know they’ve been around much longer, but it really drives home the longevity to see them depicted that way.

These two also had a great time. It was a good girly movie to giggle about in the back row of an almost empty theater (Seriously people, go see more movies at the Paramount). They came in expecting the worst and came out loving this overlooked old movie.

It’s definitely worth the watch.

