Two Man caves…twice the fun!

It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at home and a man cave at his place of business, TMI Advertising.

The Jay’s man cave at TMI advertising started small as just a place for family and mushroomed from there.  “All great man caves begin with beer.  My Dad Bill and son Kasey built this one.  At the end of each day we would invariably end up on the back porch and say something like….wouldn’t it be cool if we added this!”

This small project has grown so big that Kelly and Christi have allowed outside groups as large as 250 guests to host parties there.  While the man cave has many strong masculine cues Christi’s love of Coca-Cola memorabilia has influenced the décor throughout.

The man cave inside their home is equally impressive.  Front and center in the design is a wall of autographed baseballs.  Kelly, who pitched at the collegiate level has a true love for the game that stems from his uncle Bill Muffet.  Muffet played at the professional level and later served as a coach for Nolan Ryan.

T and K Enterprises orchestrated a year-long renovation project that not only included the stunning man-cave but updates and improvements throughout the home.

