Welcome to a New Era of Movie Going Experiences

This to the Theater has been a long time coming.

Last week my husband and I got to go to the soft opening of the new theater. Anything new in Abilene is bound to attract a lot of attention, and this certainly has had its fair share. For me personally, though, I’m extra pumped about this new business.

My family has always loved movies. Old, new, what have you. The experience of going to a movie theater, getting popcorn and a drink, is just so simple and so magical that it will forever be a part of my life.

#TBT to that one year when my husband and I watched 4-5 best picture nominees in a single day. And of course, after you do that you have to host an Oscar’s watching party with Oscar Bingo.

What’s extra special about this theater is that it has been awaited by myself and my family for so (SO) long. Let’s be honest. The theater game in Abilene has not been our strongest suit. Not only does this new movie theater provide real respectably sized screens, plush reclining chairs, and seats you can reserve ahead of time. But it also ups the stakes in the game. I’m hopeful we are in for a new era of movie-going experiences in Abilene.

I think we are already seeing some positive changes and growth over at the Carmike (I don’t think it’s still called the Carmike). Plus, anytime, you get a chance to visit Cinemark NextGen it is 100% worth the forethought to reserve yourself a good seat.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene