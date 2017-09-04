Abilene Scene

Yesterday – The Live Beatles Show in Abilene

If you missed Yesterday – The Live Beatles show this time around, you better be sure you don’t make that mistake again.

Don, Rich, Monti and Toni have been performing as John, Paul, George and Ringo for somewhere around 20 years now. Our team got a chance to see them perform their Las Vegas show at the Paramount in Abilene. Oh, darling. A sweeter treat could not be imagined for anyone who harbors a sweet spot for “the Fab Four.”

Screen Shot 2017-09-04 at 10.47.02 AM

Playing favorite after favorite, for nearly 20 years means, that you get really good at making the music sound just so. These four know their stuff. Playing all the classics in the original key certainly helps one suspend the disbelief. With wigs, costumes, makeup, and faux mustaches the magic is palpable. They were even voted the #1 Tribute Act in Las Vegas by The Fremont St. Experience.

The group, started by Don Bellezzo, who moonlights as John Lennon, started the group right out of college because he knew he wanted a career in music and always loved the repose he got when covering the Beatles. He just needed a Paul, George, and Ringo to complete his show and where better to start a Beatles tribute show than Las Vegas? Enter Rich Fazzi (Paul), Monti Mann (George) and Toni Felicetta (Ringo) to complete the group dynamic.

After so many years playing together at well-renowned venues like the Tropicana in Atlantic City, the group has noticed that their personalities resemble the Beatle they play on stage. You can feel their chemistry in the audience and it makes for an entertaining trip down memory lane. The crowd at the Paramount in Abilene especially loved singing along to “Hey Jude.” But really who doesn’t?

The group is on tour. If you missed them in Abilene check their tour schedule here. OR, if you are ever in Vegas, don’t miss your opportunity to see the show of a lifetime.

Yesterday - The Live Beatles Tribute Show at the Abilene Paramount with Abilene Scene team member Bailey LeRoux.
Yesterday – The Live Beatles Tribute Show at the Abilene Paramount with Abilene Scene team member Bailey LeRoux.

