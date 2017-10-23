Abilene Christian University’s Production of CATS

It knocked our socks off. Abilene Christian University puts on a good homecoming show.

Based on T. S. Eliot’s poems from Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, with music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this musical tells the story of a tribe of street cats who call themselves the Jellicles. The musical takes place in one night under a “Jellicle” moon where they must make a choice and decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

What makes this musical interesting is that there is no spoken dialogue and all of the song lyrics are the original words from the original poems, with the exception of the song “Memory” and its reprise.

I had never seen this musical before, but I knew it has been well loved for years. Opening on West End in 1981, and on Broadway in 1982, it was the longest-running show on Broadway until 2006. So, obviously, I assumed it must be an amazing show!

And let me just say, I believe the ACU production absolutely did the show justice. Costumes, staging, choreography, sets, lights, sound. Everything was so well produced. They did not disappoint.

Did I mention the choreography was great? Props to Jeremy Varner and Lily Balogh. You have a new fan.

If you are looking to be completely consumed by visually stimulating live productions, look no further than your local ACU Theater Department. Talk about suspending disbelief!

