The arrival of spring brings one of my favorite Saturday morning adventures: a visit to the local farmer’s market or a local farm to pick out fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s always so refreshing to see the bright variety of colors of the produce after the dreary winter months.

This savory and south-of-the border-inspired recipe will satisfy spicy taste buds and is a great healthy dinner choice (approximately 400 calories). Add grilled chicken or ground turkey to increase the protein or serve as is for a perfect Meatless Monday option.

Enchilada Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

2 medium spaghetti squash, cut in half lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 Roma tomatoes, chopped

1 zucchini, grated

4-6 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup frozen corn

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 large head of flat leaf kale or Swiss chard, washed, stemmed and cut into bite size pieces or a pre-washed container of baby spinach

1 can Hatch red enchilada sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil or parchment sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake the four squash halves (skin side up) for 45 minutes.

While the squash is roasting, sauté peppers, onion, tomatoes, zucchini and garlic in olive oil on medium heat for about five minutes.

Add frozen corn, black beans, greens, enchilada sauce and all seasoning. Sauté five minutes more. Remove from heat and add cilantro.

When squash is cool enough to handle, use a fork to fluff the inside flesh to resemble spaghetti strands. Incorporate a little filling at a time into each half and stir to mix with squash.

*Optional toppings: cheese, chopped scallions, avocado, sour cream, additional fresh cilantro

*Need to save some prep time? Look for frozen or pre-chopped onions and peppers at the grocery store.

For a make-ahead option, prepare the recipe as written, refrigerate and warm through in the oven when ready to serve.

Nancy Roberts is the director of marketing, outreach and special events for Christian Homes & Family Services. She was on the original Abilene Scene team and is excited to be back helping with Abilene Eats. She loves cooking and entertaining – especially for friends!