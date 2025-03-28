Ballet Folklorico Keeps Cultural Heritage Alive

The award-winning Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Muñoz Academy is using dance, music and art to change lives and make a positive impact on the world.

“We want to inspire all individuals who share our passion for our cultural heritage through unity, support, strength and commitment,” said Alvaro Muñoz, the group’s executive director and artistic director.

Muñoz is the nephew of Martha Muñoz, who founded the group in 1963 along with Crispina Monrrial at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Formally known as St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Ballet Folklorico, the group is Abilene’s first Mexican and original Ballet Folklorico.

In 1982, with the help of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, the group was formally introduced to the city of Abilene. In 2019, Alvaro Muñoz took over, leading the group to capture two state Folklorico championships back to-back – the Viva Aztlan Best of Festival in 2023 and 2024. Celebrating its 62nd anniversary, the Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Muñoz dancers have been a vital part of Abilene’s cultural heritage.

“Our mission is to educate, uplift and inspire children and adults of our cultural Mexican heritage while preserving it through the art of dance,” Muñoz said.

On Jan. 21, 2023, and with the support of the St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, the ballet folklorico branched out on its own. As of May 2024, it is now officially a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for the expansion of community-wide growth and is now officially El BALLET FOLKLORICO DE ALVARO MUNOZ ACADEMY. The Ballet Folklorico has 40 members and is led by one of the former dancers of the St. Vincent’s Ballet Folklorico.

The group has garnered many awards, both in state and regional dance competitions. In 2023, it earned 28 first-place trophies, 13 second-place trophies, and six third-place trophies in the young adult and children category combined. It won the overall grand prize, Best of Festival, at the Viva Aztlan Festival Folklorico. The group successfully defended its title in 2024, as well as receiving 13 first-place trophies and 11 second-place trophies. The Ballet Folklorico encourages and guides all individuals that are interested in pursuing dance as a profession.

Ballet Folklorico has partnered with Abilene Ballet Theatre during ABT’s Spring Showcase at the Paramount Theatre. The group also partnered with Paramount and ABT and other organizations in the fall to present a dance and music showcase called Artes de Mexico. The 2024 show was dedicated to the memory of Monrrial.

Since 2023, the dance group has built a strong relationship with Elisa A. Fulks with the Ballet de México USA de Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez to promote and support the Abilene community as a cultural exchange between the two groups.

“Our legacy enriches and motivates us all to promote and to cherish our cultural heritage as a unifying force,” he said. “It brings us together in body and soul.”

Contributed By Ballet Folklorico de Alvaro Muñoz Academy

