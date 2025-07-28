Barbering from Belgrade to Buffalo Gap

In the spring of 2021, a Serbian barber found himself in Abilene, Texas. After training, perfecting and mastering his craft for as long as he could remember, Milos Stevanovic knew that opening his own barbershop was the next obvious step in his career. Barbershop 011 was born in Buffalo Gap, with a nod to his Serbian roots, where 011 was the area code.

A Leap of Faith

Born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia, Stevanovic’s interest in barbering began in high school when he joined a barber trade program at the age of 16. When he graduated in 2000, he was an established barber with a fulltime job. Being rooted and established at such an early age, Texas wasn’t necessarily on Stevanovic’s radar. Yet, a desire to travel and learn landed Stevanovic at summer resorts and cruise lines working as a barber/stylist and that redirected his path. One haircut created his tie to Texas when he met in his own words, “a beautiful, Texas girl named Rachel.”

“Milos did my hair on the cruise ship, and we instantly connected,” Rachel said. “We talked about life, our future plans and somewhere along the way became close friends as we lived on separate sides of the ocean.”

The two were patient with the process, but once the decision was made to take their relationship to the next level, where they would live was a looming question. The transition was going to be a cross country one and would require sacrifice. For Rachel, there was a desire to stay in the United States for both her work and family, but she was open to any state he wanted. Stevanovic was gracious and agreed to the move, despite having a successful business in Serbia and being close to his family.

Watching Stevanovic move to a new country and take on the challenges associated with both the move and re-establishing himself in the professional world has been inspiring for Rachel.

“No words can express how proud I am of my husband,” Rachel said. “When it comes to his business mind, he told me when initially moving to the states, ‘All I need is a chair and a pair of scissors.”’

And he meant it. Once he settled into his new space, Stevanovic’s clientele quickly grew from ‘walk-ins welcome’ to ‘by appointment only.’

Clients Turned Friends

His client, turned friend, Taos Hays can attest to that. He stumbled upon Barbershop 011 via a Google search, and he remembers everything changing about three haircuts in.

“It was evident that my fellow Abilenians had also discovered the exceptional barber,” Hays said.

Hays and Stevanovic instantly became friends, bonding over an appreciation for bourbon, cigars and exploring the world. And while the haircuts keep Hays and other clients coming back for more, Stevanovic and the service he provides really set him apart.

“First, Milos is a master of his craft. He loves what he does, and it shows in his work,” Hays said. “Second, the conversations we have are some of the best. Milos is Serbian, and he has the best accent—like a big, friendly vampire.”

Mike Ault, Jr, another loyal customer agrees.

“From the moment you walk in, it feels and smells like a barbershop should,” Ault, Jr said. “The level of expertise and barber mannerisms are truly to be admired.”

Barbering Isn’t a Job, It’s a Lifestyle

It’s been said, ‘do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and for Stevanovic, he does just that. To him, barbering isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle. He offers clean shaves and classic cuts. He gets to make people feel good about themselves. Through the conversations, his clients become more than just people who sit in his chair. He knows their stories, and Stevanovic is a constant, seeing them through everything life throws at them.

Hays feels fortunate to have found him.

“Milos has seen me in his chair to look my best for all of the significant life events since moving. Whether it was shaping me up for the grand moment of asking the Abilene girl I fell in love with to marry me, to the solemn task of straight-razoring my beard off to lay my beloved Grandmother to rest (she was never a fan of my beard), to giving me my final trim before entering fatherhood, he has been there to celebrate my triumphs, offer comforting words during my lows, and always ensure that I looked my absolute best,” Hays said. “Milos is a testament to the fact that barbers are

far more than just hairdressers; they’re friends who provide fresh perspectives and a listening ear all while lowering yours. Our friendship is one of the best gifts Abilene has given me.”

As for Stevanovic, Abilene has gifted him a lot, too. With his anchor, Rachel, by his side, and the numerous clients-turned-friends, he has grown to love the community he’s now immersed in.

“Ah, small town Abilene, definitely my favorite thing about it is good people,” Stevanovic said. “It’s very slow pace, nobody is in any rush and they are always kind. Just how I imagined southern hospitality.”

Although he isn’t Texan by birth, it seems Stevanovic fits right in and is one of the good ones here in Abilene. In an effort to give back to his community, he volunteers for the View Volunteer Fire Department and for those in his corner watching his journey, he’s the epitome of the American Dream.

“Milos landed in an unfamiliar town and just had to make it work. Failure wasn’t an option,” Hays said. “He believed in himself and his craft, and he created an amazing business. It’s the American Dream in living form.”

It’s been said that a barbershop is a place for decent haircuts and a great conversation, but it is evident that while those things are important to Stevanovic, Barbershop 011 is so much more than that. It’s Stevanovic’s art.

“It’s fun, creative and precise, with attention to detail,” Stevanovic said. “It’s a trade with a tradition and I want to do everything in my power to keep our trade alive, just as it was 50-60 years ago.”

And Ault, Jr, is here for it.

“Milos is a master of his craft in a dying profession, and I am grateful I found my last barber,” Ault, Jr. said.

For address information, shop hours, services offered or to book an appointment, visit barbershop011.com.

By Nicole Fletcher

RELATED: People