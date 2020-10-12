Day in the Life: Child Life Specialist

Mimi Schultz’s detective name is Bubble 0-7. That’s because bubbles are her favorite work equipment. As a child life specialist, she turns kids’ toys into tools and medical procedures into child’s play.

In honor of Child Life Month in March, a display at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth asked “Where in the World is Child Life?,” a play on the 90s-era Carmen Sandiego game. Child life staff members each chose a detective name to accompany their photo and description in the display. The answer to the question for Schultz is the Cook Children’s Pediatric Specialties Clinic in Abilene.

Schultz, who has lived in Abilene for 20 years, is currently the area’s only child life specialist. Her role at the Abilene Cook Children’s clinic is to work with the psychosocial needs of children and adults in stressful or traumatic situations.

“I’m often called the ‘play lady,’” Schultz said. “Some might take offense to that, but I don’t because play is an integral part of the language of children. If I can use their language to create a better environment I’m happy to do that.”

Schultz began her career as a teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, but she didn’t enjoy being in the classroom setting. While volunteering at a local hospital, she met a child life specialist and realized that’s what she wanted to do. After an internship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, she took a job at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and worked there for four years before moving to Abilene. She began working at the Cook Children’s clinic in 2008.

As a child life specialist in an outpatient clinic, her work is different than those in an inpatient setting at a hospital. Her hours are scheduled around when a doctor is in town having a clinic.