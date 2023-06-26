Makers + Creators Marketplace and Patio at Elm Creek

A People Party Productions has been hosting pop-ups and events to promote creative small businesses since 2013. What started with a mini pop-up ten years ago at The Cloisters, the Mezamiz Coffee House courtyard, flourished into larger venues downtown. Unfortunately, in 2020, the business found itself at a standstill due to the Covid pandemic.

After the Covid shutdown passed and they were able to relaunch, A People Party Productions did so by way of a creative studio for small businesses. This unique studio experience was developed to provide a space for entrepreneurs to take photos for social media marketing and to host their own pop-ups.

In April of 2022, A People Party Productions expanded and opened the doors to their first storefront called Makers + Creators Marketplace right back where it all started, The Cloisters.

Currently, there are over twenty-five small shops selling handmade, vintage, and unique goods in the Makers + Creators Marketplace. In addition to the shopping experience, A People Party Productions is still hosting their creative workshops and continuing to offer creative marketing services.

Owner and Curator, Jennifer Harmel loves getting to work at the store, and looks forward to getting more time there in the summer since she is also currently teaching full-time. She and her team run the backend of business operations while employees keep the doors open Tuesday – Friday 11am – 8pm and Saturdays 10am – 8pm.

“We’re excited to be celebrating our 1 year of being open this April,” said Harmel.

She also shared that in May of last year, she added another space to her creative vision to serve Abilenians in a unique way. The Patio at Elm Creek is a small indoor/outdoor venue, fully furnished with lounge seating, dining seating, and a self-serve bar. It’s a perfect spot for more intimate gatherings and events such as showers, meetings, birthday parties, and brunches. The natural backdrop faces Elm Creek which gives the outdoor space a tropical feel. The indoor space is lined with ceiling to floor windows that also face the creek. The venue is connected to the Makers + Creators Marketplace and has a built-in private studio in the back occupied by the talented Crawford’s Photography.

Small businesses thrive on the support of local communities, and this is a great space that helps support a multitude of local makers and creators.

3903 South 7th Street, Suite 1 at The Cloisters • apeoplepartyproductions.com

@makers_creators • @apeoplepartyproductions • @thepatio.venuestore

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos Courtesy of A People Party Productions