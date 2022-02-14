A new face on the SoDA District’s landscape, Moose Mountain Coffee and Roastery, is more than a place to get a great cup of coffee – although patrons can definitely get a great cup of coffee.

“We want our guests to have a different experience than they would going to a regular coffee chain,” said Lindsey Cotton, who along with her husband Ben, celebrated their grand opening September 25. “We want to get to know our customers and show them the different ways they can enjoy the natural flavors of our coffees.”

The Cottons both grew up around coffee drinkers, but it was through a church friend in Denver, CO – who roasted coffee as his mission outreach – that Ben learned about the different origins and subtleties of the bean.

The couple, who have two boys, Jackson and Lincoln, said they felt led by the Holy Spirit to try their hand at creating a coffee business “as a family.” In 2019, they opened Moose Mountain Goods, a wholesale and retail distribution company, that Ben describes on the Podcast Cigar Talk, as their “breakout company.”

Ben, who is a captain with the Abilene Fire Department and Lindsey, who is a professional photographer, also have a monthly subscription service called Moose Nation, which ships across the country.

Describing their brick-and-mortar establishment as a coffee bar, Lindsey said what sets them apart from other coffee places is the quality of their beans as well as the different extraction methods.

“We are considered a hand-crafted roastery, which means that with every bucket of beans, the roaster is fine tuning the process to enhance the flavor,” said Lindsey.

They carefully curate their beans and only partner with providers of the highest-quality, most sustainably sourced products.

In addition to getting the perfect cup of drip coffee, latte, or cappuccino, Moose Mountain also serves a limited breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an array of tempting desserts. And as with their coffee selections, their food choices are also thoughtfully prepared, with a nod to the couple’s families.

“One of our favorite things on the menu is the cinnamon toast,” said Lindsey. “We wanted to include it because it’s actually pretty hard to find cinnamon toast on menus and it also is really special to Ben and me because both our moms made it. Our company is about family foremost, so we thought this would be a great tribute to our roots.”

Lindsey and Ben also use their establishment as a place to honor and pay tribute to first responders through their Front Line Goods retail space, that includes everything from hats, t-shirts, and a variety of home and outdoor accessories.

“With Ben being a first responder, we appreciate how important their roles are, so we wanted our coffee bar to be a place where we celebrate them,” said Lindsey. “So in that spirit, everything in the retail space is either made by or sold by these people.”

Moose Mountain Coffee also sells bags of their handcrafted coffee and cocoa, both at their store and online. Customers can purchase a hand-painted Challenge Coin and receive free drip coffee or iced-tea for a year.

The Cottons, who began their business with a great idea and a lot of knowledge and faith, have high hopes for Moose Mountain.

“We saw an opportunity and took it,” said Ben on the Cigar Talk Podcast. “And we dream big.”

Moose Mountain Coffee Bar and Roastery is located at 817 S. 2nd in the SoDA District and is open Tuesday-Saturday 8 AM to 6 PM and Friday and Saturday 8 AM to 10 PM. They can be reached at 325-201-1970 or at www.moosemountaingoods.com.

Also find them on Facebook and Instagram at Moose Mountain, LLC.

817 S. 2nd Street

325-201-1970

www.moosemountaingoods.com

Instagram @moose_mountain_goods

By Molly Hill

Photos Courtesy of Moose Mountain