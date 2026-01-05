More than a Stage: How Mrs. Z’s Performing Arts Studio Builds Confidence and Community

Camille Zimmerman’s passion for musical theater is infectious, and at Mrs. Z’s Performing Arts Studio, she is able to share her love of this special genre with some very talented – and ambitious – youngsters.

Camille’s studio provides a space where students come together to learn, rehearse and perform.

Everything – from rehearsals to the finished product – reflects a shared enthusiasm for the performing arts and it is this supportive atmosphere that fosters not just talent, but confidence and growth. Mrs. Z’s is much more than a place to hone specific skills – it is where creativity, confidence and community take center stage.

As the heart and soul of the Studio, Camille said that growing up, she “loved singing,” but did experience anxiety around performing and “wanted kids to gain confidence on stage and off.”

“My passion for musicals really began when I taught in Midland,” said Camille, who received her degree in Music Education from Abilene Christian University in 2011. While working with children from pre-school to third grade, Camille said she had the idea of creating Disney productions for young children, with Alice in Wonderland being her classes’ first show.

Camille has faith in the potential inside each child, a philosophy that is captured in the line from her website: “Even If You’re Little, You Can Do A Lot.”

“I feel very strongly that if you set the bar high, these kids can definitely reach it,” she said.

When she and her husband moved to Abilene about seven years ago, Camille taught third- and fourth-grade music education at Wylie. She said she “immediately felt at home,” and wanted to begin producing musicals with her aspiring performers.

“Our first performance was Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and each class did their own separate performance at their spring show,” she said, adding that it was there that she met her first group of children for what would become Mrs. Z’s Performing Arts Studio.

In 2019, she began offering musical-theater camps, with the first year boasting 35 children, who all performed a musical selection at the end.

In addition to rehearsing songs, campers learned blocking (which refers to the planned positioning and movement of actors during a live performance) and choreography, all the while gaining experience as individual performers as well as ensemble cast members.

As described on her website, the camp is “the destination where theater-loving kids…learn what life on the stage is all about: working as a team to stage a full theater production, personal growth in your artistic craft, and expanding your circle of theater-loving friends.”

The camps and productions emphasize skill development, teamwork and confidence building. Students participate in singing lessons, acting exercises and dance practice, all under trained direction.

By combining technical instruction with performance opportunities, the Studio helps young performers develop a foundation that goes beyond the stage, fostering resilience and collaboration.

Camille said she was at Wylie until 2022, where she produced other performances, such as Shrek and Elf, but post-Covid, she decided to commit full-time to her studio.

She said working with many of the same kids over the years has allowed her the privilege of forming strong bonds not only with her students but with their families as well.

“We walk through this together with the parents,” she said. “Seeing how the kids grow as performers and as people over the years to become unapologetically themselves is such a motivation.”

As she did while a music-education instructor, Camille produces a variety of youth-appropriate musicals that are staged at local venues, and said her young performers enjoy highlighting their talents in front of family, friends and the community.

Their productions emphasize ensemble work, collaboration and artistic expression, and while each student has their own individual role, the performances are a team effort, from the reading of the first script to when the curtain goes down after the last show.

“These performances are very much student led – I give them the tools, but they are responsible for learning the material, not only for themselves but to make the performance the best it can be,” she said.

Camille added that the “responsibility is one hundred percent on them” and that they always rise to the occasion, demonstrating a maturity often beyond their years.

“Iron sharpens iron,” she said.

The impact of Mrs. Z’s studio extends beyond the Abilene community as well.

In addition to local productions, Camille said that a select group of her students have participated in the prestigious Junior Theater Festival (JTF) in Atlanta, where musical theater troupes from all over the world perform a fifteen minute excerpt from an age-appropriate Broadway musical.

According to the JTF website, students are judged by a group of “musical theater experts,” and in the troupe’s third year, Camille said they “swept the competition,” with their performance of Godspell.

“We were one out of more than 250 groups that participates, and the field is then narrowed to six or seven troupes, who perform in front of about 7,000 people for the highest award,” she said.

Camille said that the students range in ages from eighth to 12th grade and selection is based off auditions.

“All of the Junior Theater Festival kids have to go through an audition process,” said Camille, who added that there is inherent stress involved in competing against your friends and peers for such a prestigious spot in the troupe.

She said the students’ “resilience and discipline” shows in the way they conduct themselves not only in practice and on stage, but also through the audition process, where disappointment is an inevitability for some.

“Even if they don’t make it the first time, they keep trying again,” she said, adding that everyone supports each other because “they are a part of creating art, which is something bigger than themselves.”

For Camille, her students are her “priority,” and she feels confident that lessons of teamwork, hard work, discipline and of course, the love of one’s craft, will go with them well into adulthood.

If you would like to learn more about Mrs. Z’s Performing Arts Studio visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MRS.ZPAS. She is also on Instagram at mrs.zpas. Contact her at mrs.z@performingartsstudio.net for more information.

Mrs. Z’s studio is tuition based, but if cost is an issue, she encourages parents to reach out to her.

By Molly Hill

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography & Courtesy of Camille Zimmermann