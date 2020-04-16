Philharmonic to share stage with world’s most famous brass group

Canadian Brass has performed in virtually every major concert hall in the world, and on April 18 at 7:30 p.m., the brass quintet will take the stage of the Abilene Convention Center along with the Abilene Philharmonic.

The two groups will join together in a performance of “New York Cityscape” by composer and conductor Jeff Tyzik. The Canadian Brass members will be dressed in their trademark black suits and white sneakers, each member showcasing their musicality on a 24-karat gold-plated instrument.

The evening’s program will also include “Overture to the School for Scandal” by Barber, and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.”

“We promise, you will want to be there to see your Philharmonic performing with Canadian Brass, the world’s most famous brass group,” said Kevin Smith, executive director of the Abilene Philharmonic Association. “The opportunity to have the Canadian Brass here in Abilene is just phenomenal and another example of the artistic excellence that the Abilene Philharmonic is committed to providing our community.”

Renowned for genre-bending versatility and joyous performances, the Canadian Brass is almost single-handedly responsible for elevating the art of the brass quintet to what it is today.

Made up of Chuck Daellenbach (tuba), Chris Coletti and Caleb Hudson (trumpets), Achilles Liarmakopoulos (trombone), and Jeff Nelsen (horn), the award-winning ensemble has performed all over the world, been seen by hundreds of millions of people on television, sold 2 million albums worldwide, and contributed nearly 600 new works and arrangements to the brass quintet repertoire.

The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity, and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music. Whatever the style, the music is central and performed with utmost dedication, skill and excellence. The Canadian Brass is known for keeping their audiences engaged with lively dialogue, theatrical effects, and funny feats the audience might never expect from a chamber band.

The Washington Post calls Canadian Brass “the men who put brass on the map.”