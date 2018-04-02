The Den

A Wellness Place

1636 N 20th St.

WHAT

The Den offers a central location for a variety of childbirth and family services:

Birth Boot Camp® – childbirth education and doula services

Hollis & Jane – a mother/baby boutique

Copper & Pearl Photography

Jaime Rogl Photography

The Balanced Life – health and wellness coaching for women

Mama Madness – postpartum support group

Lupus Support Group

pop-up shopping days – monthly shopping days with local vendors

The Den also offers massage therapy, counseling, and midwifery services. In addition, the space may be rented out for parties, bridal and baby showers, or classes geared for women and/or families.

WHO

Hailie Wolfe has taught Birth Boot Camp® classes from her home for several years. After finding and renovating the building on North 20th Street, Wolfe opened The Den in the fall of 2017 as a location for classes, support group meetings and office space for businesses and professionals supporting local families.

Wolfe married into a large family of local Abilene business owners.

“Wolfe & Company, WolfePak Software, Howlin’ Dyes – the whole family seems to have a knack for incorporating the family name into our businesses in some way,” she said. “Since the vision for The Den was to be a designated gathering place for Abilene families, The Den seemed fitting. I am so blessed to be part of such a large family of entrepreneurs who love the city.”

WHY

The Den is the first collective of its kind in Abilene.

“We seek to help families feel a tangible connection with a variety of professionals who are focused on helping families feel happy, healthy and whole,” Wolfe said.