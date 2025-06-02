What To Do With Your Big Blank Wall

As you decorate your space, there isn’t a more intimidating sight than a big, blank wall. It could be an endlessly long hallway or a football field-sized wall in your living room. And then, there is always that space above a sofa that’s been placed against the wall. The search to find just the right thing can be stressful but take a look at these ideas that could be the perfect solution to your dreaded blank walls.

Scale – Tipping Solutions

Big walls need, you guessed it, BIG wall art. Take a look at the size of your wall space. You want to fill that space out. Don’t shy away from a large piece of artwork that will pack a lot of punch. Hanging an undersized piece of art in a big space makes your wall look even larger.

Large-scale artwork doesn’t have to mean a huge financial investment. There are excellent online resources to explore that offer beautiful artwork for big spaces. Try these budget-friendly options:

ART PRINT ON A WRAPPED CANVAS

Get the look of fine art without the hefty price tag. Wrapped canvases don’t require framing, are lightweight and easy to hang.

ART PRINTS ON PAPER

Search sites like Etsy to find an art print that’s been printed on paper. Next, find a pre-made frame that compliments your room for a custom artwork look.

MIRROR

A beautiful mirror looks great in just about any space. It’s a classic choice that won’t go out of style. Mirrors can be heavy, so make sure you take extra care to install it properly. You don’t want seven years of bad luck!

ON THE GRID

Hanging photos or artwork in a grid pattern is a striking way to fill a large wall. Here are some go-to tips as you develop a grid:

• Use one, uniform style of frame for every piece of art or photograph.

• If you are using framed photographs, consider using black and white photos. This will keep the overall look cohesive. If you want to use color photos, make sure the color palettes flow nicely together. You want a pulled together look.

• Measure, measure, then measure again. Hanging artwork in a grid requires precise measurements, so be patient and keep your measuring tape handy.

WALLPAPER

I know what some of you are thinking. “Wallpaper!? I haven’t used wallpaper since 1992!” But like most things, wallpaper has come back into mainstream interior design in a BIG way. New unique production methods have made wallpaper more accessible and come in a wide range of pricing options. Here are just a few types of wallpaper you can use to make a beautiful statement on a large wall:

• Paper – Traditionally, wallpaper has been made of paper. Coming in prepasted and non-pasted options, paper wallpaper shows color and pattern nicely but can be delicate as well.

• Vinyl – Vinyl-coated wallpaper has become popular lately. It’s wipeable, easier to hang and can be used in damp rooms.

• Grasscloth – Made from natural fibers, grasscloth wallpaper adds depth and texture to any space. It is typically more expensive and more difficult to hang but there are some beautiful options available.

• Peel and Stick – Not ready to make a big commitment? Peel and stick wallpaper may be your safest bet. The quality of this product has really improved over the past few years making it a favorite DIY choice.

SHOW OFF A COLLECTION

Paintings and family portraits aren’t the only things you can hang on a wall. If you have a special collection that can be tastefully displayed, it can add a perfectly, personal touch to your space. Here are some creative examples:

• Plates – Create a plate wall using sturdy wire hangers.

• Antique Botanical Art Prints – Botanical prints can be found online or at local antique shops.

• Fish or Animal Art Prints – Vintage Audubon prints add classic whimsy to any room.

• Maps – Feature special locations you love by framing maps of a special place or city.

TRIM IT OUT

A big empty wall falls pretty flat on its own. You can add visual interest with any of these additional trim details:

• Chair Rail – A piece of wooden trim called a chair rail can be installed about three feet from the bottom of the floor. It’s meant to protect walls from chairs scratching the surface, but it also adds a nice layer to the room. It can also serve as a natural place for any paint or wallpaper transition as well.

• Wainscoting – Wood paneling can be installed from the floor to the middle part of the wall to create wainscoting. Popular wainscoting styles are bead board, a thin vertical plank and board-and-batten, a wider and heavier looking vertical plank. Both are classic looks that look great in most homes.

• Picture Frame – Trim can be installed directly to the wall in the shape of a picture frame to mimic paneling. This traditional look can be paired with wall art for a classic, polished look.

Big empty walls can be overwhelming at first. But with a little thought and creativity, those walls can actually add something to your space. Use artwork to throw in a pop of color, showcase a special collection or add visual interest to an otherwise mundane room. Before long, that big empty wall might just become your new favorite spot.

By Callie Harris

