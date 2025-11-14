A place for SCIENCE!

Do you often wonder about the nature of the universe? Do you like to understand how the human body works, how rockets launch or how wind generates energy? The Grace Museum is busy building a new space where answer-seekers like you can have fun exploring the amazing world of science!

Currently taking shape at the old Abilene High School campus located at 1699 South 1st Street is the construction of Abilene Heritage Square (aka “The Square”), the new main branch of the Abilene Public Library and the Spark Science Center. The Grace Museum and has been working with various community partners on the development of this project for more than five years and will serve as the facility’s managing partner.

Scheduled to open next May, the Spark Science Center will bring together all branches of science under one roof to inspire curiosity and discovery! Marsha Hammack will serve as the director for the new center. Marsha is a retired educator with over 35 years of experience in public and private schools, most recently coaching elementary teachers in science and language arts curriculum. As part of The Grace’s education staff, she has spent the past two years introducing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities into the museum’s mix of offerings, as well as developing science programs that reach diverse age groups and align with educational standards.

“I am thrilled to be part of this new venture in Abilene,” says Marsha. “The Spark Science Center will introduce young children to basic scientific concepts through discovery play. It will fuel students’ curiosity by engaging them in experiments, engineering challenges and real-world problem solving. We’ll also have traveling exhibits, summer camps, family events, field trips and connections to science career opportunities that kids can explore.”

Museum Arts, a Dallas-based exhibit design and fabrication company, is working closely with Grace staff to create immersive, visual and interactive displays that will excite guests. The new center will include 6,500 square feet of indoor space filled with interactive science exhibits. You will be able to step into dinosaur footprints, test the forces of an earthquake through engineering challenges and try your hands at flight simulation or rocket launching. Large indoor classrooms will serve as spaces for camps, classes, guest lectures, professional development and other community groups. And that’s not all…8,000 square feet of outdoor space is also being designed with play and learning in mind! This area called Innovation Park will feature a water table, bubble trays, Rube-Goldberg machines, musical instruments and a racetrack exhibit. The public will be able to rent outdoor spaces to hold for family gatherings, birthday parties and special events.

Mark your calendars now for the official opening of Spark Science Center on May 18, 2026. As an extension of The Grace Museum, the new center is sure to become a cornerstone for STEAM education and community engagement for Abilenians and visitors to our city!

Contributed By The Grace Museum