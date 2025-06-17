40 Years of Blizzards

This summer marks a legendary milestone for DQ restaurants in Texas as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Blizzard Treat – the spoonable sensation that redefined frozen desserts in 1985 and has been flipping frowns into smiles ever since.

Created by DQ franchisee Samuel Temperato of St. Louis, Missouri, the Blizzard Treat made an instant splash with fans across America, selling more than 100 million in its first year alone. Known for its thick, creamy texture, this signature treat is served with the iconic red spoon.

“Generations of Texans have grown up with the Blizzard Treat as a summertime staple,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “It’s more than a treat, it’s part of our culture. On this anniversary, we want to thank our loyal fans who have made the Blizzard Treat a Texas favorite for four decades.

Since its debut, more than 170 unique Blizzard Treat flavors have delighted fans, from candy-stuffed classics to indulgent royal creations. In 2003, Dairy Queen launched its beloved Blizzard of the Month program, introducing limited-time flavors that keep fans coming back for more.

The 2025 summer Blizzard Treat menu includes:

S’more Blizzard Treat

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat

Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat

NEW! Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Treat

NEW! Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat

Throughout the summer, DQ restaurants in Texas will celebrate with fan engagement across Texas and special events at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1984, the Dairy Queen brand has partnered with the organization to support treatments, research and family-centered care.

Miracle Treat Day, the one-day event across the U.S., supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Thursday, July 31. For each Blizzard Treat purchased at participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Enjoying a Blizzard Treat has never tasted so good!

For 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow them on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.