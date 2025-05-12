Feel Worth, Fuel Purpose, Find Hope

How Youth Voice, a Local Nonprofit, is giving back to the Abilene Community

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. –Margaret Mead

Ben Siburt and Carin Ezzell are thoughtful and committed, and when they were faced with an opportunity to make a difference, they did.

A Mission to Make a Difference

In 2021, the two found themselves in meetings with various groups from Abilene that presented a daunting problem. When they learned that between 400 and 600 teens in the city were food and housing insecure, they jumped into action. Research began, information was gathered and dreams of a place that could help this population of teenagers started to take root.

It was a big commitment that needed a focused vision. Both were in roles at Highland Church, but because it was more than the church leadership could take on at the time, they decided the best way to move forward was by creating a new nonprofit. A building was purchased in late 2021, and the nonprofit was officially more than an idea. Youth Voice was established and moving forward.

Siburt, who was ready for a change and eager to broaden his reach, stepped into the Executive Director position on January 1, 2022. Ezzell, who was the primary touch point for research and information during the program development, took on the role of board chair.

The first pilot program launched in July of that year with 14 teens joining. A little over two years into the project, the number has grown from 14 to over 100 students with the hope of eventually being able to serve 400 youth per year.

Providing Hope and Support

Youth Voice works to ensure teenagers receive basic needs, engage a positive path forward and experience hope. The goal of Youth Voice is to coordinate a community effort that offers a safe, consistent place of belonging and support for youth as they grow toward a stable and healthy adult life. The teens work to feel their worth, fuel their purpose and find hope.

At the Drop-In Center, where the teens meet for Youth Voice, they receive loving accountability and have an advocate for them in various areas of their lives. While Youth Voice meets the obvious basic needs of the teens who are not in stable environments, it’s the relationships formed that create the long-lasting impact. Statistics show that teens who have positive relationships with adults are much less likely to use drugs and are less vulnerable to be exploited by those who would profit from taking advantage of disconnected teenagers. Youth Voice provides connections. It’s meaningful work.

“I think a lot of people get halfway through life and look for ways to invest in a mission and people full of eternal meaning,” Siburt said. “You don’t have to look long to find meaning in the work with these teens.”

When the reality faced by the teenagers is situations like living in cars or having to find couches to sleep on each night to have a roof over their head, it becomes even more clear how important this mission is. They often don’t have access to hot showers or meals, things that most people take for granted. That’s where Youth Voice steps in. It makes managing these realities a little easier and as the teenagers experience relief in these areas, progress is made in both school and life.

At Youth Voice, meals and hygiene supplies are provided. Tutoring and assistance with homework is available. Help obtaining a driver’s license, job support and assisting with financial literacy is provided. There are so many aspects to what the nonprofit has to offer, and the knowledge that the teens gain for success in the real world is a game-changer. Yet, the sense of belonging and safe place to land are two aspects of Youth Voice that really mean the most to those involved.

“Youth Voice means a safe space and it has impacted me to be more confident,” Natalie, a student attending Youth Voice, said. “Now, I am more confident when I meet new people and do new things.”

Tana, another teen involved in Youth Voice, feels that the nonprofit has welcomed and accepted her with open arms.

“Youth Voice is a place where you can be yourself. I always look forward to seeing the staff,” Tana said.

The Power of Positive Adult Relationships

The staff is comprised of adult volunteers that help greet, mentor, tutor, clean and more during their time serving. The selfless and caring individuals that pour into this program are integral and necessary for Youth Voice to carry out the mission it has in place, and Siburt recognizes the generosity and value of the Abilene community.

“The teens we serve are managing complex and difficult challenges, and it takes a unified community effort to address them,” Siburt said. “Abilene is a great place that cares deeply for the next generation.”

The love and care that is fostered in the Youth Voice environment is exactly what Siburt and Ezzell were hoping to create. Having the opportunity to make a life a little better for those that encounter the nonprofit is what it’s all about.

Jamarion, a teen at Youth Voice, is grateful for the role it has played in his life.

“It is good. It made my life good,” Jamarion said. “I look forward to everything at the Youth Voice.’”

Changing Lives One Teen at a Time

And it’s safe to say that Siburt and the team involved with the nonprofit feel the same way.

“We are blessed with great young adults who are a joy to work with,” Siburt said. “When one of the teens starts to believe in their unique worth that God breathed into them and progress is made, it’s a humbling honor to watch.”

And that is what Youth Voice does. Progress is made and lives are changed one interaction, one friendly face and one teen at a time. Never underestimate the power of people looking to make a difference, they do in fact, change the world.

For more information regarding the nonprofit or for details on how to get involved, visit youthvoiceinc.com.

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Allison Brown Photography