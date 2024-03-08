Jason Chin Captures the Art of Science for NCCIL Exhibit

Jason Chin may not be a scientist by vocation, but he has managed to capture the art of science in his stunning and detailed children’s picture book illustrations, currently on display at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL).

It is no surprise that Chin was enamored with nature and science from an early age. He grew up in Massachusetts with his parents, one a teacher and the other a child psychologist. Chin went on to study illustration at Syracuse University. During college, he worked at a bookstore called Books of Wonder, igniting his passion for children’s literacy and sparking the idea for his own picture book, Redwoods, in 2007. Since then, Chin’s accolades include the 2022 Caldecott Medal for Watercress, by Andrea Wang, and a Caldecott Honor, Sibert Honor, and the NCTE Orbis Pictus award for Grand Canyon.

Each illustrator has his or her own order of operations. Chin stands out among other artists for his desire to accurately and truthfully portray the world in his art while bringing vibrancy and color to the characters and illustrations he exemplifies. Chin is dedicated to experiencing and immersing himself in what he chooses to portray first, before putting it on paper. For example, he shares a connection to the characters in Grand Canyon as he hiked the same trail that is represented in the book The South Kaibab Trail, which typically takes about four to six hours to hike. Chin’s research, immersive exploration, and attention to detail allow for such complex scientific topics to come to life for young children while also capturing the attention of older readers. Not only does Chin take influence from experiences; he uses a variety of techniques and mediums to forge a more interesting and accurate illustration.

He had this to say about Watercress, his Caldecott Medal winning title: “In Watercress, the plants become a motif representing each culture and the blending of cultures. One way to represent the blending of culture is to use techniques from Chinese bamboo painting in my painting of the corn in Ohio. For example, I use Chinese brushes and I even held them in the Chinese way, which is up and down, as opposed to, like a pencil, the way I would normally paint.”

Like Chin, the NCCIL was intentional about the interactives displayed among his beautiful artwork in the museum.

“An immersive experience was the only appropriate way to exhibit such elaborate, intricate, and vibrant art,” said Kayla Young, speaking on the planning of the exhibit.

Thanks to a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the NCCIL was able to purchase a new technological interactive, set up toward the back of the museum, where children and visitors alike can create their own art, scan it in, and watch it come to life on the big screen. The NCCIL included many scientists and educators from the community during the opening weekend of Chin’s exhibit for a Family Fun Science Saturday, encouraging children to find excitement and connection among science, literacy and art simultaneously.

If you would like to experience the world through Jason Chin’s paintbrush, “The Universe in You” will remain on display at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature through May 10. Registration is open for the NCCIL’s Family Fun Spring Break that will take place March 12-15. This is a week filled with immersive art experiences based on Chin’s exciting illustrations. For more information, go to nccil.org or call 325.673.4586.

