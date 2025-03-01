Have you ever had meringues? They’re light, crispy cookies made with whipped egg whites, sugar, vanilla, cream of tartar and a pinch of salt. I’ve always loved baking them (and eating them!) and I have sold them at many of my bake sales!

I’ve always wanted to try taking my meringues to the next level by making a pavlova. If you haven’t heard of this dessert before, it’s a large meringue piped like a cake, topped with whipped cream and fruit. I thought it would be fun to make mini pavlovas, and they are my new favorite dessert!

Mini pavlovas would be the perfect dessert for a spring party or Easter brunch! You can make the meringues up to 2 weeks ahead of time – just store them in an air-tight container at room temperature to keep them fresh and crisp. (See the recipe below for making meringues). Top the meringue nests with fresh whipped cream and fruit, or let your guests top their pavlovas with the fruit of their choice. These are a light and delicious dessert everyone will love!

Top the meringue nests with fresh whipped cream and fruit, or let your guests top their pavlovas with the fruit of their choice. These are a light and delicious dessert everyone will love!

Watch Me Make Mini Pavlovas HERE!

Meringue Recipe:

1) Separate four egg whites and put them in the bowl of your mixer. Make sure not to get any yolks in the mix!

2) Add in a pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar, and then begin mixing your egg whites on high.

3) Have one cup of sugar ready to go, and once your egg whites start foaming, begin adding your sugar 1 teaspoon at a time. This will feel like it takes a while, but it is worth it!

4) After you’ve added all the sugar, mix in 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

5) Once the batter looks marshmallowy you know you’re ready to pipe your meringues!

6) Pipe meringues into a nest shape to make room for whipped cream (I like to use a 1M tip), and bake them at 200 degrees for an hour and a half or until they no longer feel sticky too the touch, then turn off the oven and leave them in for another hour before taking them out. Let cool before topping with whipped cream & fruit.

By Elsie Stark

RELATED: Shortbread Sweethearts