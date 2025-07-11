National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature: Tuesdays at 2

There is no shortage of fun for children and families in Abilene this summer, especially for art and literacy lovers! The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature and the Abilene Public Library are teaming up for the third year in a row to offer Tuesdays at 2, a children’s program during the month of July.

For several years, the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature asked the question… What audiences are we missing? Executive Director, Kayla Young, reflects and shares: “I realized

that of all our incredible programming, there was a huge age group of fundamental learners that we were not meeting. I am incredibly passionate about early childhood education and knew we needed to create something that would give them space to learn and grow through play, process art and more.” In 2022, Every Artist Starts Little (or more cleverly named-EASL) made its debut. It was decided that EASL would only run throughout the school year, which gave the NCCIL a unique opportunity to create something new for the summer. When the Public Library approached the NCCIL about a possible partnership, Tuesday at 2 was born.

Every Tuesday in July, the Abilene Public Library sends a librarian or member of their team to lead children and families in an interactive and engaging story time. These story times include songs, dancing, tangibles and of course, storybook readings! After the reading, children find a spot at an art table where they are led through an explorative process art piece. “It is not about the product. It is about the process and the creativity required to get to the finished product. That is where the magic happens,” says Education Director Anna McKay.

Tuesdays at 2 take place in the NCCIL Gallery, located at 102 Cedar Street in Abilene TX. The 2025 dates will be July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Each one takes place at 2 PM and lasts about an hour. The Tuesdays at 2 program is free to the community with no registration required.

For more information, please visit nccil.org or call 325.673.4586. Follow the NCCIL on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on programs and events. Interested volunteers or sponsors may email Kayla Young at kayla@nccil.org.

Contributed By The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature