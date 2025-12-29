New on the Scene: Shego, Maili & Baby Howler Monkey

The Abilene Zoo is home to a diverse array of animals from around the world, each with its own unique story to tell. From the towering giraffes that gracefully roam the savannah exhibit to the playful primates that swing through the trees, the zoo provides a window into the wonders of wildlife. With a focus on conservation, education, and hands-on experiences, the zoo offers visitors the chance to connect with species both familiar and exotic, while fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting these incredible creatures. Whether it’s the vibrant colors of the tropical birds or the stealthy movements of the big cats, the Abilene Zoo brings the beauty of the animal kingdom to life.

Meet three of The Abilene Zoo’s new residents Shego, Maili and Baby Howler Monkey.

SHEGO THE MANGSHAN PIT VIPER

This snakelet was born on August 27, 2025 and is one of the 8 Manghsan pit vipers to be born at Abilene Zoo. This is a groundbreaking conservation success, with fewer than 500 are estimated to\ remain in the wild, restricted to a small range in China’s Manghsan Mountain. Their entire range is about the same size as the city limits of Abilene!

MAILI THE BLUE DUIKER

This baby was born on July 12, 2025 and has stolen everyone’s hearts ever since. She’s a curious little one, often watching guests as they peek over to catch a glimpse. Blue duikers are amongst the smallest African antelope species.

THE BABY HOWLER MONKEY

This baby was born on August 24, 2025 to mom Beatle and dad Dante. The baby is clinging tightly to mom and slowly starting to explore more and adjusting to life with the troop. The gender is still unknown, but stay tuned for a howler monkey gender reveal!

Photos Courtesy of The Abilene Zoo