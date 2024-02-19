Walk into 1117 Studios & Gallery at that same address on Walnut Street and immediately be transported to a different world. It’s the world of Stephanie Prosser, an Abilene artist whose murals and commercial signage are literally all over town, and her husband, Tim Prosser, a photographer and videographer. It’s best to let Stephanie describe her 1117 Studios & Gallery in her own words:

“Conveniently located near the heart of downtown, Abilene’s premiere 7,000 square-foot creative studio space and venue offers the perfect space for the blending of artistic expression and creation with a focus on career growth and entrepreneurship.”

Stephanie and Tim opened 1117 Studios & Gallery in September 2022. That was two years after buying the former Bardin Electric building, which Stephanie envisioned as an “industrial elegance” setting for her studio and gallery. When the purchase was made in 2020, it was “right before they announced COVID,” Stephanie recalled. Not exactly perfect timing, but with creativity and a strong work ethic, it all came together.

Stephanie drew up the plans for the interior and began a two-year renovation that transformed the building, which came with an oil stain on the floor, into an artistic delight that is bound to inspire creativity and a sense of being in a different place. With the renovation, the building contains a 1,300 square-foot gallery space and private studios for 10 artists, who create everything from paintings to imaginative upholstery. Visitors to 1117 Studios & Gallery can watch the artists in action.

“That’s part of the fun of having studio spaces,” Stephanie said.

Special events also are held at the site, such as “Live at the Studio,” which was scheduled for early December. Stephanie invites all artists to contact her about hosting an event. Private art lessons, private and public workshops, exhibits, and events are held at the site.

Space is available to rent for a unique setting for a reception, birthday party, meeting, or other gathering. Capacity is 125 people, with tables and chairs for 50.

New to the studio and gallery is In-Focus Digital, which Tim and Stephanie bought following the death of owner Kayla Christianson in August 2023. Services include live events, promotional videos, video conversions, and corporate photography.

Many people in Abilene know Stephanie from her Palette of Purpose nonprofit, which is a project-based art and cultural arts organization that empowers artists to connect with their community through outreach programs, public art, and artistic services.

The Prossers didn’t just happen to discover the building at 1117 Walnut Street and decide to buy it. For years, it was home to Bardin Electric, and Stephanie and Brad Bardin had worked together on the SoDA District wayfinding signage in front of Matera Bar & Grill on South First Street. Brad is an expert at creating neon signs and owns the Neon Shop next door to Bardin Electric.

A deal was done for the Bardin Electric building and two years later, 1117 Studios & Gallery opened. Photos on the wall of the gallery space show the transformation as it happened. Even the front of the building, with fresh paint and artistic touches, has the distinctive “elegant industrial” look to it.

Stephanie is a product of Abilene, moving here with her parents when she was 8. Her parents were both in the Air Force. Stephanie was born in Maryland and had lived in Spokane, Washington, before moving to Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School in 2000 and “bounced around” colleges, taking art and film classes for a while. She and Tim, who was born in England, met when both were in video production at KTXS television station. They were married on Friday, Aug. 8, 2008 (8-8-08), after making that decision on Wednesday.

“We had a two-day prep,” Stephanie said. They have one son, Sebastian, who is 14.

“They can come in and look around,” Stephanie said. “I like to offer everyone a tour.”

Take her up on that offer. You’ll be glad you did.

By Loretta Fulton