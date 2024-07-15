Dinner with Friends

Some of my favorite moments are those spent with good friends and good conversation while enjoying a delicious dinner. Add to that a beautiful table adorned with fresh flowers and you are on your way to hosting a memorable gathering.

Summer is a great time to bring your friends together and host them in your home. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or simply celebrating friendships, people always enjoy gathering with those they care for most. So grab your calendars, find a date, and plan to have some fun with friends. Now let’s get your table set.

Table Matters

Ideas to spark your entertaining creativity

• Dinner shouldn’t be relegated to the dining room or kitchen. Experiment by serving your meal outside, in the living room, or in a cozy study or library. I moved my antique barley twist table outside for this intimate gathering. It’s the perfect-sized table for four people to enjoy a meal under the shade trees.

• When planning your place settings and other table decor, follow a color theme. The colors can be inspired by most anything: a favorite tablecloth, flowers, china pattern or glassware.

I found this vintage tablecloth at Blue Willow Estate Sales & Consignment, located at 1441 South 1st Street. As soon as I spotted it, the mix of deep kelly green and bright lime green had me planning the perfect tablescape in my head.

• Remember that layering is important when pulling your tablescape together. Don’t be afraid to layer different materials, fabrics, metals and colors. This will keep your table from coming across as flat and boring.

Several materials are used on this table: linen napkins, blue glassware, bone utensils, rattan chargers and porcelain vessels. Combined, they give the table an organic, warm feel.

Oak Street Shoppe, located at 149 Oak Street in south downtown, carries beautiful tabletop items that will make your gatherings feel special. These plates, chargers and utensils can be found in the shop or online at oakstreetshoppe.com.

• Use the good stuff. Do you have bone china that you haven’t used in years? Put it to use! Maybe you inherited some lovely glassware or some heirloom napkins. Now is the time to put them to good use. Special details will add charm to your gathering.

These blue glasses are a little too delicate for everyday use, but they are perfect for adult gatherings. They bring just the right touch of blue to each place setting.

Floral Arrangements

You can Do

Arranging flowers for your table can be overwhelming. Do I have the right vase? Where do I buy flowers and which ones will work best? Have you seen the price of fresh flowers lately? It’s enough to make you want to abandon the project before you’ve even started.

Here are some tricks to use when you need a beautiful floral arrangement but don’t have time to fuss.

Heavenly Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are the perfect flower to use when floral design isn’t your strong suit. These voluminous blooms have beautiful broad leaves. They come in a variety of colors including white, shades of blue, greens, pinks and even purples. A cluster of Hydrangeas will be all you need for your table decor because they really pack a punch. Buy an odd amount of stems to make the perfect arrangement.

To make your hydrangeas stay fresh and last longer, follow these helpful steps:

• When you get your hydrangeas home, give the woody stems a fresh cut.

• Hydrangeas can absorb water through their stems, leaves and blooms. Give the entire flower a soak for 10 minutes in cool water before arranging them.

• Fresh water is the key to keeping hydrangeas happy. Replace your arrangement’s water every three days.

• Your arrangement will last longer if it’s not sitting in direct sunlight.

Easy-To-Use Vessels

Sometimes the secret to creating a special floral arrangement is the vessel used to display the flowers. Large vases and containers that require a large amount of flowers are tricky and require a lot of floral design prowess. They can call for floral foam, wire, floral tape and more. Sometimes simple is best.

A tulipiere (pronounced tulip-ee-air) makes floral arranging easy and eye-catching. Tulipieres were invented to display tulip stems when they were first shipped from Belgium. Because the tulips were costly delicacies at the time, each stem was placed in a single spout to be admired.

Thankfully tulips and other flowers from around the world are more readily available. But tulipieres and other vessels that celebrate the singular stem of a flower are just as effective today. And even better, they are even easy for a beginner to pull together.

When you prioritize spending time with those you love, friends and family alike, you are communicating to them how much you love them. Gather those special people in your life, sit down at a table (beautifully decorated or sharing a pizza straight out of the the take-out box), and enjoy the moment. You’ll be glad you did.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography