EventsToBeScene: 2021 Summer Camps

If you would like to add your organization’s summer camp to this list, please email us at abilenescene@zacpubs.com.

ACU Leadership Camps

https://www.acucamps.com/camps/

Abilene Performing Arts Company Summer Camps 2021

All APAC Camps are first come, first serve and will be closed to new enrollment once the camp has reached student capacity. Pre-registration is required. Camp descriptions and detailed information is posted on APAC’s website: www.APACstars.com.

To visit with someone about APAC’s summer camps call the APAC office at 325.437.2486 or email info@apacstars.com.

Kindermusik Camp

Age: Newborn – 3 ½ Years (Accompanied by Parent)

Where: APAC – Kindermusik Studio

Fee: $100 (includes materials)

Time: TBA

Preschool Dance Camp

Age: 3 – 6 Years (Must be potty trained)

Fee: $100

Camp #1

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

When: Monday, May 31 – Friday, June 4

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 4 at 2:20 p.m.

Camp #2

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

When: Monday, June 21 – Friday, June 25

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 25 at 2:20 p.m.

Intro Music Theatre Camp

Age: Completed Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

Time: 1-4 p.m.

When: Monday, June 14 – Friday, June 18

Fee: $200

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Intro Hip Hop Camp

Age: Completed Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

When: Monday, May 31 – Friday, June 4

Fee: $75

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 4 at 3:20 p.m.

Hip Hop 1 Camp

Age: Completed 3rd through 5th grade

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

When: Monday, May 31 – Friday, June 4

Fee: $75

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 4 at 3:20 p.m.

Intro Theatre Camp

Age: Completed Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

Time: 9-10 a.m.

When: Monday, May 31 – Friday, June 4

Fee: $75

Studio Showcase: Friday, June 4 at 9:45 a.m.

Theatre 1 Camp: Playwriting

Age: Completed 3rd – 5th Grade

Time: 10-11 a.m.

When: Monday, May 31-Friday, June 4

Theatre 2/3 Camp: Acting and Directing

Fee: $75

Studio Showcase: 10:45 a.m. June 4

Theatre 2/3 Camp: Acting and Directing

Age: Completed 6th-12th Grade

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

When: Monday-Friday, May 31-June 4

Fee: $100

Studio Showcase: June 4

Dance Intensive Camp

Age: Completed 6th-12 Grades

Time: 6-8 p.m.

When: Every Monday & Wednesday, Jul 5 – 28

Fee: $175

Music Theatre Production Camp: Into the Woods Jr.

Age: Completed 3rd – 12th Grade (ages 8-18)

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Bring a sack lunch and water daily)

When: Monday, Jun 28 – Friday, July 9 at APAC

Monday, July 12 – Friday, July 16 at the Paramount Theatre

Performances: 7 p.m. Friday, July 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Paramount

Fee: $400 / first child, 15% discount for additional siblings

Abilene Youth Sports Authority

www.abileneysa.org

Abilene Zoo Camps – FULL

Beltway Summer Club

https://beltway.org

Session 1 (June 7- July 2): $260

Session 2 (July 6-July 30): $260

Session 3 (Aug. 2-13): $185

Boys & Girls Club

https://www.abilenebgc.com/

City of Abilene

https://abilenetx.gov/

The Grace Academy – Summer camps at The Grace Museum

Culinary Camp – Senior

Age: Entering 7th-12th Grade

Time: 1-4 p.m.

When: June 30-July 2

Fee: $160 non-member/$140 member

The Grace will once again partner with Amanda Spell in a hands-on, practical cooking experience geared for upper elementary campers. Students will dig right in as they prepare meals that will delight their families! Fee includes supplies, apron, T-shirt and snacks. Camp takes place at Highland Church of Christ.

Culinary Camp – Junior

Age: Entering 3rd-5th Grade

Time: 1-4 p.m.

When: June 14-17

Fee: $160 non-member/$140 member

The Grace will once again partner with Amanda Spell in a hands-on, practical cooking experience geared for upper elementary campers. Students will dig right in as they prepare meals that will delight their families! Fee includes supplies, apron, T-shirt and snacks. Camp takes place at Highland Church of Christ.

World Traveler Camp

Age: Entering 3rd-5th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: June 21-25

Fee: $105 non-member/$85 member

Students will explore and create art inspired from art around the world. Each day students will get to “travel” to a new location to explore rich history and cultures. Projects will include stories and traditions from each location. Art projects will include drawing, painting, sculpting, and assemblage.

All About Art Camp

Age: Entering 1st-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: June 28-July 2

Fee: $105 non-member/$85 member

Students will enjoy a wide variety of projects that will inspire creativity. There will be painting, sculpting, and more! This is a great camp for all types of young artists to discover what they like best. Students will be divided into two classes of 20 students by grade. Fee includes all supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

Culinary Camp Junior – Baking

Age: Entering 3rd-4th Grade

Time: 1-4 p.m.

When: June 28-July 1

Fee: $160 non-member/$140 member

Instructed by Amanda Spell, campers will learn basic baking skills! Fee includes all supplies, apron, T-shirt and snacks. Group limited to 20 participants. Camp takes place at Highland Church of Christ.

Science Camp

Age: Entering 3rd-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: July 6-9

Fee: $120 non-member/$100 member

Students will dive into science with innovative hand-on experiments that will blend science and creativity. Students will use scientific tools, charts, and measurements in a class that blends fun and learning. Fee includes all supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

Pen and Paper Camp

Age: Entering 1st-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: July 12-16

Fee: $105 non-member/$85 member

Do you like to draw and doodle? If so, you will love this camp! Campers will experience several different art media while improving their drawing skills and learning techniques to take their drawings to a new level. Campers will be divided into two classes of 20 students by grade. Fee includes all supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

Engineering Camp

Age: Entering 3rd-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: July 19-22

Fee: $120 non-member/$100 member

Sculpt It! Camp

Age: Entering 1st-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: July 26-July 30

Fee: $105 non-member/$85 member

Campers will enjoy all things 3D! There will be sculpting with clay, paper, and more! Students will also explore 2D as they work through the steps of creating sculptures. This camp is wonderful for those who like to build and create things with their hands. Campers will be divided into two classes by grade. Fee includes all art supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

Paint Palooza Camp

Age: Entering 1st-6th Grade

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: Aug. 2-6

Fee: $105 non-member/$85 member

Are you partial to painting? If so, this camp is for you! Campers will learn how to mix paint colors and how to paint skillfully using various wet mediums. Students will be divided into two classes of 20 students by grade. Fee includes all supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

KinderCamp A

Age: Entering Kindergarten

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: Aug. 9-10

Fee: $70 non-member/$50 member

KinderCamp is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home. Fee includes all art supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

KinderCamp B

Age: Entering Kindergarten

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

When: Aug. 11-12

Fee: $70 non-member/$50 member

KinderCamp is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home. Fee includes all art supplies, T-shirt and snacks.

YMCA of Abilene

https://www.abileneymca.org/