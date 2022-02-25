2022 Summer Camps

If you would like to add your organization’s summer camp to this list, please email us at abilenescene@zacpubs.com.

J & J Performance Horses Spring Break Camp

Fee: $275

Time: 10: a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

When: March 15-18

Riding, horse care, games, and crafts

Snack, drink and lunch provided.

Contact: jjperformancehorses2021@gmail.com

J & J Performance Horses Summer Camp

Fee: $300, discounts for siblings

Time: 9: a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

When: June 7-10; June 14-17; June 21-24; June 28-July 1, July 5-8; July 12-15; July 26-29; August 2-5; August 9-12

Swimming, riding, horse care, games, crafts, and tons of fun!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided.

Contact: jjperformancehorses2021@gmail.com

The Center for Contemporary Arts Summer Camps 2022

https://www.center-arts.com/artcamps

Party with Papier-mâché with Patty Rae Wellborn

Two sections: Group A: June 13 – June 14; Group B: June 16 – June 17

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering Kindergarten.

Get ready for an art method kiddos can’t get enough of – Papier-mâché. Join Center artist member Patty Rae Wellborn as she leads campers to create their own Papier-mâché masterpieces! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

​

Art and Water: A Water-Based Paint ArtCamp with Casey LaRue-Chavez

June 13 – June 17

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 4th – 6th grade.

Join Center Artist Member and painter Casey LaRue-Chavez as she educates campers about water-based paints like watercolor and gouache, and shares her love of these mediums to create vibrant and lively pieces. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Theater ArtCamp: THE SHOW COMMEDIA MUST GO ON with Dr. Victoria Spangler

June 20 – June 24

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 7th – 9th grade.

Pranks, acrobatics, music, and masks! In this 5 day intensive, campers will learn the foundations of Commedia dell’Arte. Under the direction of Dr. Victoria Spangler, participants will develop an understanding of the characters that are found in this Italian style of comedy; build, shape, and paint a mask for one of the characters; learn the traditional plots and develop their own ‘lazzi’ (physical comedy sequence), and use the basic plot structure to improvise a story that will be performed on the last day! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Assemblage + Nature Palette ArtCamp with Mary K Huff and Larla Morales

June 20 – June 24

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 4th – 6th grade.

Students will join Center artist members Mary K Huff and Larla Morales as they create masterpieces out of materials found in the natural world. Students will go out into nature to find supplies to create assemblage pieces. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Beginning Photography with Jennifer Nichols

June 27 – July 1

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 4th – 6th grade.

Campers will learn basic skills of digital photography using digital Kodak cameras owned by the Center. Campers will enjoy a downtown excursion, a photo safari at the Abilene Zoo, and editing in the McMurry University Photo Lab. Location of camp will vary during the week – those who have signed up will get the schedule two weeks prior to the ArtCamp date. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Paint Like the Masters with Patty Rae Wellborn

June 27 – July 1

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 4th – 6th grade.

Join distinguished artist Patty Rae Wellborn as she educates campers about famous artists of the past. Campers will learn about artists such as Monet and Van Gogh and use their painting methods that helped shape art as we know it today. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

​

Theater ArtCamp: Taking CENTER Stage! with Dr. Victoria Spangler and Andreelynn Stephens

July 11 – July 15

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 4th – 6th grade.

The Center for Contemporary Arts will provide campers with the experience of designing a performance piece. Using music, literature and visual art, Dr. Victoria Spangler will help campers create original material from the smallest seed of an idea. Assisted by Andreelynn Stephens, campers will also build costume pieces and props and select music and sound for their pieces. Campers will perform their program to an audience on their last day of camp. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Oils ArtCamp with Eli Ruhala

July 11 – July 15

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 10th – 12th grade.

Explore this medium that’s like no other with Center Artist Member and professional painter Eli Ruhala! Join Eli as he shares his love of oil painting in this week-long workshop for teens. *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Papier-mâché: the Patty Rae Way with Patty Rae Wellborn

July 18 – July 22

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 1st – 3rd grade.

Join Center artist member Paty Rae Wellborn as she leads campers to create their own Papier-mâché masterpieces! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Blackout Poetry/ Collage Camp with Cliff Wilke & Scott Stephens

July 18 – July 22

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 10th – 12th grade.

What do you get when you take an old book, a black marker, collage materials, and your creative imagination? Art. Join our instructors Scott Stephens and Cliff Wilke for an ArtCamps that combines fine art and literature. campers will create two masterpieces: a poem of their own (instructed by Abilene High English/Speech and Debate Teacher Scott Stephens), then an assemblage piece (instructed by Center for Contemporary Arts artist Cliff Wilke). *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Creative Painting ArtCamp with Casey LaRue-Chavez

July 25 – July 29

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 1st – 3rd

Campers will explore different techniques and use many types of materials within the tradition of painting! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

Reform Reality: an Abstract Painting ArtCamp with Cliff Wilke

July 25 – July 29

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages: entering 7th – 9th grade.

Join Cliff Wilke as he shares his love for abstract methods of painting campers will discuss shapes, forms, colors, and textures and how to put these concepts into action! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

The Art of Recycling with Andreelynn Stephens

August 1 – 5

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages: entering 1st – 3rd grade.

Campers will learn the importance of reusing resources (magazines, newspapers, etc) that would otherwise be thrown away to create pieces of art! *Fee includes all supplies, tote bag, and snacks.

​

The Grace Museum Summer Camps 2022

Registration opens March 1, 10:00 a.m.

https://www.thegracemuseum.org/grace-academy

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. $150 Non-Members | $125 Members

Entering 3rd-6th Grade Students will dive into science with innovative hands-on experiments that will blend science and creativity. Students will use scientific tools, charts, and measurements in a class that blends fun and learning. Fee includes all supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 1st-6th Grade Students will explore and create art inspired by artwork from around the world. Each day students will get to “travel” to a new location to explore rich history and cultures. Projects will include stories and traditions from each location. Art projects will include drawing, painting, sculpting, and assemblage.

1 pm – 5 pm

$160 Non-Members | $135 Members

Entering 7th – 12th Grade The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day. Fee includes all food and art supplies, apron, and t-shirt.

9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 1st-6th Grade Students will enjoy a wide variety of projects that will inspire creativity. There will be painting, sculpting, and more! This is a great camp for all types of young artists to discover what they like best. Fee includes all supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

9 AM – 12 PM

$150 Non-Members | $125 Members

Entering 3rd-6th Grade Campers will take adaptations of fairy tales and add an engineering twist to provide situations that will challenge their imaginations. This camp will encourage your child to begin to problem-solve, generate design ideas, collaborate, and make connections to engineering. Fee includes all art supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

9 am – 12 pm

$160 Non-Members | $135 Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day. Fee includes all food and art supplies, apron, and t-shirt. PLEASE NOTE: Culinary Camp Junior will be offered twice this summer (July and August). Please only register for one as they are identical camps.

9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 1st-6th Grade Drawers and doodlers will love this camp! Kids who attend this camp will gain experience and skill by using various art mediums and learning drawing techniques that will take their work to a new level. Fee includes all supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

1 PM – 4 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 7th-12th Grade Art Academy is designed with teens in mind. Students will experiment with a variety of media such as charcoal, pastels, paint, and clay. Each day, participants will have the opportunity to express themselves while they create hands-on artwork in a positive and encouraging environment. Fee includes all art supplies, t-shirt, and snacks.

9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 1st-6th Grade Campers will enjoy all things 3D! There will be sculpting with clay, paper, and more! Students will also explore 2D as they work through the steps of creating sculptures. This camp is wonderful for those who like to build and create things with their hands. Fee includes all art supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Members

Entering 1st-6th Grade Are you partial to painting? If so, this camp is for you! Campers will learn how to mix paint colors and how to paint skillfully using various wet mediums. Fee includes all supplies, t-shirt and snacks.

9 am – 12 pm

$160 Non-Members | $135 Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day. Fee includes all food and art supplies, apron, and t-shirt. PLEASE NOTE: Culinary Camp Junior will be offered twice this summer (July and August). Please only register for one as they are identical camps.

9 AM – 12 PM

$70 Non-Members | $45 Members

Entering Kindergarten KinderCamp A is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home. Fee includes all art supplies, t-shirt, and snacks.